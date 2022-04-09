The grand vessel, dubbed unsinkable, left Southampton at midday on April 10 1912.

Later that day, the White Star Line ship reached Cherbourg, on the northern coast of France and picked up more passengers.

The next day it made a further stop at Queenstown, in Co Cork.

Titanic set sail from Southampton to New York on April 10 1912, 110 years ago. It had left Belfast eight days earlier, on April 2, The idea for the 900-foot vessel, one of the then grandest to have ever been built, was hatched in 1907 and work had begun in Harland and Wolff in 1912

The liner, which had been built in Harland and Wolff, was then one of the most luxurious ever to have set sail, yet foundered after striking an iceberg on her first journey to New York with the loss of more than 1,500 lives.

The Titanic link to Belfast has its origins almost half a century earlier, when White Star Line in 1869 chose Harland and Wolff in the city to commence construction of vessels to rival Cunard Line, which was the main shipping service across the Atlantic.

This began to reap dividends for White Star, which by the 1870s was achieving some of the fastest crossings of the ocean separating north America from Europe.

In 1907, the head of White Star Line, J. Bruce Ismay, hatched the idea for the Titanic over dinner in London with William James Pirrie, the then chair of Harland and Wolff and a former lord mayor Belfast. They would also build Britannic and Olympic.

The following year designs were begun and Titanic’s keel was laid down in early 2009.

It was in May 2011 that tens of thousands of spectators watched Titanic’s hull being launched in Belfast, before being towed to the fitting-out basin.

Titanic’s maiden voyage from Southampton would in fact have been several weeks earlier than April 10 1912, and instead around the time of the spring equinox, March 20, but was delayed by repairs to the Olympic.

Olympic had completed its maiden voyage in June 1911, but that autumn it collided with a Royal Naval vessel, while under the command of Edward J. Smith, the captain who would go down with Titanic.

On March 31 construction of the 900 feet-long Titanic was finished, and days later, on April 2, it set sail from Belfast for Southampton. Again this was watched by ten of thousands of spectators, as the grand ocean going liner headed out towards Belfast Lough.

Titanic would arrive on the south coast of England the next day.

After leaving Southampton, then Cherbourg, then Queenstown (now known as Cobh), the Titanic — filled with passengers ranging from immigrants to wealthy figures in London and New York high society — would make good progress.

Such good progress, indeed, that it went too fast through an ice field, foundering on a berg, and sinking in the early hours of April 15, with more than two thirds of those on board dying, 1,500 people, and the remaining 700 surviving.

Captain Smith was among those to perish.