King Charles coronation: Watch as Northern Ireland member of Farmers’ Choir Mervyn Kelso tells of excitement at taking part in Coronation Concert
Excitement is building ahead of the King's coronation, with many Northern Ireland people already in London for the big occasion, and some making their way over today.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 5th May 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Mervyn Kelso, 70, from Portglenone, Co Antrim, was one such man flying over to London this afternoon. He is a member of the Farmers’ Choir who has been been selected to form part of the Coronation Choir, which will perform at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday (7 May).
It will be made up of 300 singers altogether, representing singing groups who are passionate about bringing people together through the power of song and music. Click on the video above to hear Mervyn tell how he is really looking forward to taking part in this historic event.