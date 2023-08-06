Charles, 74, visited the Mey Highland Games in the village of John O'Groats in the far north of Scotland - which is believed to be among the country's smallest.

The monarch, who is chieftain of the games, wore a traditional kilt with a green tweed jacket, a matching waistcoat and red woollen socks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon arrival, he appeared relaxed and took time to shake hands with and wave at members of the public.

King Charles III enjoys a dram during the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness. Photo by Robert MacDonald/PA Wire

Once seated in the front row of the marquee, he put on sunglasses and enjoyed a glass of whisky as he watched the spectacle - which included a traditional caber toss and a tug of war.

The first Mey Games was held in the nearby village of Mey in 1970 to celebrate the late Queen Mother's 70th birthday.

As guest of honour on the day, she declared the event a success and encouraged its organisers to make it an annual event.