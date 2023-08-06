News you can trust since 1737
​The King enjoyed a wee dram as he visited a Highland Games on Saturday.
By Gwyn Wright, PA
Published 6th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST

Charles, 74, visited the Mey Highland Games in the village of John O'Groats in the far north of Scotland - which is believed to be among the country's smallest.

The monarch, who is chieftain of the games, wore a traditional kilt with a green tweed jacket, a matching waistcoat and red woollen socks.

Upon arrival, he appeared relaxed and took time to shake hands with and wave at members of the public.

King Charles III enjoys a dram during the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness. Photo by Robert MacDonald/PA WireKing Charles III enjoys a dram during the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness. Photo by Robert MacDonald/PA Wire
Once seated in the front row of the marquee, he put on sunglasses and enjoyed a glass of whisky as he watched the spectacle - which included a traditional caber toss and a tug of war.

The first Mey Games was held in the nearby village of Mey in 1970 to celebrate the late Queen Mother's 70th birthday.

As guest of honour on the day, she declared the event a success and encouraged its organisers to make it an annual event.

Charles, who was presented with a sword, sceptre and crown called the Honours of Scotland at an historic coronation service last month, also visited last year's event, which was the first since the onset of the pandemic.

