King Charles III marks coronation with new photograph with two heirs

King Charles III and Queen Camilla with their Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance on the day of the coronation in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, London. Pictured (left to right) Ralph Tollemache, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay, Prince George, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Queen's sister Annabel Elliot, the Queen's grandson Freddy Parker Bowles, the Queen's great-nephew Arthur Elliot, and the Queen's grandsons Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes. The King is wearing the Imperial State Crown, and Robe. Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023.

The picture of Charles, alongside the Prince of Wales and Prince George, was taken in Buckingham Palace's throne room on the day he was crowned.

The King sits in the centre on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs which were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the coronation of King Edward VII and also used in the background of the 1937 coronation of King George VI.

Charles and Queen Camilla used the throne chairs at Westminster Hall to receive addresses from both Houses of Parliament last year.

The King is pictured wearing the Robe of Estate and the Imperial State Crown, and holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.

In the photograph, William and George are stood either side of the King and smiling.

Another picture was released yesterday, showing Charles and Camilla with their Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance.

Also taken in Buckingham Palace's throne room on the day of the coronation, the King is once again wearing his Robe of Estate and Imperial State Crown.

The Queen is pictured wearing Queen Mary's crown and Robe of Estate.

The second photograph features a smiling Prince George, as well the Queen's grandsons Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes and great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

Next to Queen Camilla stands her sister Annabel Elliot and next to the King is the Marchioness of Landsdowne – who was appointed to the Royal Household as a Queen's companion in 2022.

The remaining three Pages of Honour, Ralph Tollemache, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and Nicholas Barclay are stood on the far left of the photograph.