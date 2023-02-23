King George VI leads Britain’s tribute to ‘Warrior City’ (1943)

An announcement disclosing the news came as the culminating note of a weekend of celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Red Army at meetings and parades held in many towns in Great Britain and throughout the Empire.

In a message to Mikhail Kalinin, the president of the Soviet Union, announcing the gift, the King said: “Today I and my peoples join with the peoples of the Soviet Union in the whole-hearted tribute to the heroic qualities and magnificent leadership whereby the Red Army in its struggle against our common enemies has, by its resounding triumphs, written new pages of history.

“It was the unyielding resistance of Stalingrad that turned the tide and heralded the crushing blows which have struck dismay into the foes of civilisation and freedom.

22nd January 1943: Red Army reinforcements arrive in Stalingrad during World War II to recapture the city from the German 6th Army. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

“To mark the profound admiration felt by myself and the peoples of the British Empire. I have given commands for the preparation of a sword of honour which it would give roe pleasure to present to the city of Stalingrad.

“My hope would be that this gift might commemorate, in the happier times to come, the inflexible courage with which the warrior city steeled herself against the powerful and persistent onslaughts of her assailants, and that it might be a token of the admiration, not only of the British peoples, but of the whole civilised world.”

The focal point of the British celebrations had been held at the Albert Hall. Mr Anthony Eden, the Foreign Secretary paid warm tribute to the Red Army.

Mr Eden read a message from Josef Stalin: “On behalf of the armed forces of the Soviet Union. I welcome and thank all the citizens, men and women, of Great Britain who honour the 25th anniversary of the Red Army. This demonstration of friendly feelings on the part of the British people for the army of the Soviet people strengthens our confidence that the moment is near when the armed forces of our countries, by join offensive operations, will smash our common enemy.”​​​​​​​

The Sword of Stalingrad. Picture: Yorkshire Post archives