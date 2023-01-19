King ‘gladly consents’ to Royal engagement, Easter wedding expected (1923)
During this week in 1923 the News Letter reported that His Majesty the King, George V, had consented to the betrothal or His Royal Highness the Duke of York, the future King George VI, to Lady Elisabeth Bowes-Lyon, the future Queen Mother, the third and only unmarried daughter of the Earl of Strathmore, the parents of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The official announcement, which was contained in a Court Circular, read as follows: “York Cottage, Sandringham, Monday. It is with the greatest pleasure that the King and Queen announce the betrothal of their beloved son, the Duke of York, to the Lady Elisabeth Bowes-Lyon, daughter of the Earl and Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorne, to which union the King has gladly given his consent.”
The Press Association added: “The news, officially announced last night, of the engagement of the Duko of York, will be received with the greatest gratification. His Royal Highness enjoys a popularity second only to that of his brother, the Prince of Wales, and his choice of a lady of British lineage for his bride will intensify the public esteem which he has earned by the manner in which he had devoted himself to the manifold duties, social and otherwise, which devolve upon a son of the reigning Sovereign.
“Since the war the Duke, like his brother, has paid several visits to industrial centres, and has received the freedom of several cities and towns. One of his forthcoming engagements is a visit to Glasgow, where his forthcoming union with a Scottish lady assures him of a specially hearty reception.”
The News Letter's London Letter dated January 17, 1923 remarked on the coming Royal wedding: “Although no official announcement has been made, the Duke of York's engagement is to be a brief one. Lent begins on 14th February, and Easter Sunday is 1st April. According to friends both of the Prince and of his fiancée the wedding may be expected soon after Easter, and will probably take place in Westminster Abbey, the ceremonial used on the occasion of Princess Mary's marriage being closely followed.”
The letter added: “Reference was made here last night to the fact that it was at the third time of asking that Lady Elisabeth Bowes-Lyon accepted the Prince. The first occasion, it seems, was immediately after Princess Mary's wedding; the next, last summer at a country house in the north of England, where both were staying as guests.”