King ‘gladly consents’ to Royal engagement, Easter wedding expected (1923)

The official announcement, which was contained in a Court Circular, read as follows: “York Cottage, Sandringham, Monday. It is with the greatest pleasure that the King and Queen announce the betrothal of their beloved son, the Duke of York, to the Lady Elisabeth Bowes-Lyon, daughter of the Earl and Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorne, to which union the King has gladly given his consent.”

The Press Association added: “The news, officially announced last night, of the engagement of the Duko of York, will be received with the greatest gratification. His Royal Highness enjoys a popularity second only to that of his brother, the Prince of Wales, and his choice of a lady of British lineage for his bride will intensify the public esteem which he has earned by the manner in which he had devoted himself to the manifold duties, social and otherwise, which devolve upon a son of the reigning Sovereign.

“Since the war the Duke, like his brother, has paid several visits to industrial centres, and has received the freedom of several cities and towns. One of his forthcoming engagements is a visit to Glasgow, where his forthcoming union with a Scottish lady assures him of a specially hearty reception.”

File photo dated 18/01/23 of the Duke of York (later King George VI) with Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (later Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother), posing for their official engagement photograph.

The News Letter's London Letter dated January 17, 1923 remarked on the coming Royal wedding: “Although no official announcement has been made, the Duke of York's engagement is to be a brief one. Lent begins on 14th February, and Easter Sunday is 1st April. According to friends both of the Prince and of his fiancée the wedding may be expected soon after Easter, and will probably take place in Westminster Abbey, the ceremonial used on the occasion of Princess Mary's marriage being closely followed.”