Large part of Belfast hills overlooking Newtownabbey to be turned into a forest – and YOU are wanted to help

The hill which the charity wants to cover with trees

That is the objective of a new scheme from the Woodland Trust, a forestry charity which aims to care for the Province’s treescapes, and sometimes create new ones.

It has acquired a 98-hectare patch of land (roughly 0.4 square miles) in the Belfast hills, roughly overlooking the Rathcoole / north Belfast area, and aims to enlist volunteers to help it plant 150,000 trees.

It will be called Glas-na-Bradan Wood.

This area will be seperate to an existing wooded area which already bears the name of Glas-na-Bradan, running from Whitehouse by the Shore Road along the course of a burn until it reaches the grounds of the Valley Leisure Centre.

Planting will start on November 13 (a Saturday) and the charity is currently looking for helpers.

Lynsey Nixon from the trust said: “We want to be able to say that every tree in the woodland has been planted by the local community.”

