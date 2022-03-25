Long-term future sealed for HMS Caroline tourist attraction

An agreement has been reached with key partners the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) and The National Lottery Heritage Fund to keep the historic attraction in Belfast until at least 2038.

HMS Caroline is a C-class light cruiser, the last survivor of the Battle of Jutland in 1916, and has been located in Belfast since 1924.

It first opened as a visitor attraction in 2016 to commemorate the centenary of the battle. It has remained closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic but will now reopen again in the late summer of 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At HMS Caroline in Belfast are NMRN Chief of Staff and HMS Caroline Project Director Captain John Rees OBE; Economy Minister Gordon Lyons; and NMRN Director General Professor Dominic Tweddle

The minister made the announcement yesterday on-board the historic ship, which is located in the Alexandra Dock area of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

The attraction is also part of the ‘maritime mile’, which stretches from Corporation Street to Donegall Quay, and on to HMS Caroline.

He said: “The ship is a very important cultural and heritage visitor attraction and it has been my priority for some time to ensure that it remains in Belfast.

“My officials have worked very closely together with our partners in the National Museum of the Royal Navy and The National Lottery Heritage Fund to make this happen. I wish to convey my sincere thanks to them. I would also like to acknowledge the continued support of Belfast Harbour Commissioners and Catalyst Inc for the project.

HMS Caroline first opened as a tourist attraction in 2016

“HMS Caroline further enhances our maritime heritage assets and adds to the tourism offer for both Belfast and Northern Ireland. I look forward to the attraction welcoming visitors again soon and helping this area of Belfast to become even more vibrant.”

UUP MLAs Andy Allen, Steve Aiken and Mike Nesbitt joined with representatives from NMRN and the Heritage Lottery Fund for the announcement.