Lord Primate on Church of Ireland dedicates Enniskillen Cathedral (1923)

Enniskillen Parish Church, St Macartin’s was dedicated by the Lord Primate All- Ireland (The Most Reverend Dr D’Arcy) as the Cathedral Church for the Diocese of Clogher during this week a century ago, reported the News Letter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In addition, an extension of the choir, the throne, stalls and choir benches, the installation of a new organ, and a number of improvements to the interior of the building were dedicated in memory of those who fell and in honour of those who served the Great War.

The scheme of decoration and improvement was very extensive – the cost was almost £7,000 but it had been decided to retain the old pulpit and organ case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pulpit had been in the old Londonderry Cathedral, and it was said that from it the Reverend George Walker, the hero of the siege, preached the gallant defenders of the city's walls in 1688.

The Church of Ireland Cathedral of Saint Macartin in Enniskillen, which a century ago this week was dedicated as the new Cathedral Church for the Diocese of Clogher. Picture: News Letter archives

There was an imposing attendance, including the Bishops of Down, Derry, and Connor; the Dean Armagh, the Archdeacon of Clogher, the Dean of Clogher, the Reverend H McManaway (rector of Enniskillen), the Reverend W H Dundas (Magheragall, Lisburn) and W B Steele (Portora) – “two old Enniskillen men” – the members of the urban council, and several other leading clergymen and laymen of the diocese.

Following the dedication ceremony the war memorial tablet in the main porch was unveiled by Sir Charles Falls, who paid tribute to the men who served in the war.

“In 1914,” he said, “from no part of His Majesty’s dominions did the men come more readily or with lighter heart than from this county of Fermanagh. From the lordly castle and the lowly cots came forth the manhood of Ulster, and after period of training that transformed them into efficient soldiers, they proceeded to the front, and by their valour and prowess they helped to blazon the name Ulster on the roll of fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of them slept in unknown graves, and it was right that their names should be preserved for all time in the sacred building where they had worshipped, so that in generations to come the men and women of the parish of Enniskillen might point a proud finger a name and say: ‘That man was akin to me.’”

St Macartin’s Cathedral (centre of photo), Enniskillen, c1873. Picture: The Roamer/News Letter archives

In the course his sermon the Primate said recent events had had “a very disturbing effect on every institution in our land”.

“Many of our very best, it is sad to say, have left our shores. Their beloved church has suffered in some parts very grievously; but in spite of all she is doing her duty in every corner of Ireland, north and south.

“Some people in the south and west seem apprehensive lest the political changes that have taken place should lead to a division and an estrangement between north and south. Let me assure those who seem to be stirred in their minds about this, that their fears are groundless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recently I have spoken to the greatest and most enthusiastic meeting of churchmen and churchwomen that has been seen in this country in the Ulster Hall, Belfast. I venture to say that one thing we in the north are so determined about is that the political division of the country should in no way interfere with the unity of the church.”

He added: “In Enniskillen today we have dedicated this church to its holy purpose. The old historical cathedral of Clogher still exists, a symbol of the past; but this new cathedral church, in the centre of the population, is in a most useful and convenient spot, is to form the centre the organised life of the diocese.”

Following the dedication service over 200 guests sat down to lunch, at the invitation of the Bishop of Clogher, the Reverend H McManaway (rector of Enniskillen), and the select vestry of the joint parishes of Enniskillen and Trory, in the new parochial Hall.

After the luncheon, the Bishop of Clogher said some people thought that they were “rash their big undertaking”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We were not one bit afraid of our debt. The debt on our parochial hall will be wiped out by this time next year, and, though the changing of the church into cathedral cost over £6,500, we have only £l,000 of that to raise.”

The Primate, who was warmly welcomed, spoke very highly of the good qualities of their late Bishop (the Right Reverend Dr Day), and referred to their new bishop “a stirring boy”.

He continued: “Certainly the name of Enniskillen is historic and world-renowned. It is the only town that has given three regiments to the British Army, and it has given many brilliant generals.

“It has also given renowned sons the church, amongst them William Connor Magee, afterwards Archbishop of York, who was once our rector in Enniskillen.”