Lough Erne Pilgrim Way: major new exhibition opens in Enniskillen Castle

Guest speaker on the evening was former curator of Fermanagh County Museum, Helen Lanigan Wood with guests also being entertained by musician, Gabriel McArdle, with songs from his new debut solo album, The Fermanagh Blackbird.

The Lough Erne Pilgrim Way exhibition highlights the history of one of the most important parts of Fermanagh’s heritage - Lough Erne. From the medieval era onwards, pilgrims from across Europe have journeyed through Lough Erne on their way to the ancient pilgrimage site of St Patrick’s Purgatory in Lough Derg, Co Donegal. Many of the islands in Lough Erne were important early Christian monastic sites with thriving communities, providing sanctuary and hospitality for weary pilgrims on their way.

Today, people continue to find inspiration and respite in the beauty and tranquillity of the Fermanagh Lakelands. The remains of the area’s earlier monastic past can still be discovered in the landscape, from the unique and intriguing carved stone figures on Boa Island, White Island and in Killadeas Graveyard, to the imposing 12th century Round Tower on Devenish Island, an important monastic site founded in the 6th century by St Molaise.

Helen Lanigan Wood, archaeologist and first curator of Fermanagh County Museum, Nikki McVeigh, The National Lottery Heritage, Catherine Scott, development officer, Councillor Thomas O'Reilly, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Sinead Reilly, development officer and Richard Watson, Lough Erne Landscape Partnership. Picture: Fermanagh and Omagh District Council

The exhibition portrays the heritage of the Lough Erne Pilgrim Way through a series of replica carved stone sculptures, beautifully restored by artist Dara Hand. The rich history is highlighted through artefacts and photographs, including a series of powerful images of Lough Derg by photographer, Anne Cassidy.

Over the centuries, poets, artists, chieftains, saints and pilgrims have taken inspiration from the Fermanagh Lakelands and this exhibition highlights why the landscape and heritage of Lough Erne attracts visitors from across the globe. It also continues to be treasured by communities locally and highlights the importance of careful conservation and safeguarding of the remaining heritage for future generations to come.

Speaking about the exhibition, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Thomas O’Reilly, said:

“I am delighted that Enniskillen Castle is hosting the Lough Erne Pilgrim Way exhibition to highlight the rich and varied heritage on Lough Erne.

A STUDY IN STONE: A visitor to White Island on Fermanagh's Lower Lough Erne in October 1987, looks at the island's mysterious stone figures. Some say the figures are Christians, others think they are pagan. Those who think the figures are Christian say the figures represent, from left, a grotesque female figure as used in church gargoyles, a monk, an abbot of abbess, St Patrick of St Columba, Enna, son of King Leaghaire, offering a sacrifice and, finally, King Leaghaire. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Lough Erne is a jewel in Fermanagh and it is important to promote this and the culture and heritage so that it is preserved for future generations.

The Council is committed to ensuring that our outstanding natural, built and cultural heritage is cherished and sustainably managed. I am confident that this exhibition will provide locals and visitors alike the opportunity to explore, enjoy and cherish the history and beauty of Lough Erne.”

Elmarie Swanepoel, Programme Manager of the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership, said:

“The Lough Erne Pilgrim Way project is a very exciting initiative that focusses on improving and highlighting various pilgrimage sites and locations along the Erne. We know that the local community treasures their heritage, and this project will provide an opportunity for everyone to learn more about the stories and history of our special landscape and experiencing the sites in different ways than before. I would encourage everyone to attend this exhibition, and to visit and explore these wonderful sites dotted around the Lough Erne landscape.”

Attendees at the launch of the Lough Erne Pilgrim Way exhibition were entertained by musician, Gabriel McCardle, with songs from his new debut solo album, The Fermanagh Blackbird. Picture: Fermanagh and Omagh District Council

Nikki McVeigh, Committee Member for Northern Ireland at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said:

“Thanks to players of the National Lottery, we can continue to protect and preserve heritage, we can build pride in places, and connect communities to the past, present and future. This important exhibition will help to inspire generations to come, allowing people to learn about this breath-taking landscape and its fascinating and distinctive monastic heritage. I’m sure it will inspire many more visitors, giving them the chance to literally walk through history and explore the uniqueness of this iconic place and the Lough Erne Pilgrim Way.”

The Lough Erne Pilgrim Way exhibition is part of a wider programme of events, itineraries, online resources, community engagement, access improvements and conservation initiatives. Organisations, communities and businesses are working together to develop new opportunities to enjoy, explore and protect Fermanagh’s internationally important early Christian monastic heritage.

The overall Lough Erne Pilgrim Way project is being delivered by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in partnership with the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership (LELP), with funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Waterways Ireland and the Department for Communities Historic Environment Division.

Nikki McVeigh, Committee Member for Northern Ireland at The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Elmarie Swanepoel, Programme Manager of the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership admire the new exhibition at Enniskillen Castle. Picture: Fermanagh and Omagh District Council