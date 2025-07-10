Loyal order laments 'lack of unionist unity' in its Twelfth resolutions for 2025

​The Independent Orange Order has voiced “disappointment” in the lack of unionist unity in its resolutions for the Tweflth.

The organisation will have the four resolutions read out at its Twelfth celebrations in Portglenone this Saturday.

The first concerns loyalty, reaffirming “our continued, steadfast loyalty to His Most Gracious Majesty, King Charles III” and noting with “delight” that “His Majesty and Queen Camilla visited the most loyal part of their kingdom, Northern Ireland, in March of this year”.

The second is about the 375th Anniversary of the birth of the Prince of Orange.

Brethren pictured at a gathering of the Independent Orange Order in Portglenone, 2018 (Charles McQuillan-Pacemaker)

"We give thanks to Almighty God for raising up for our deliverance from tyranny and arbitrary power King William III,” it says.

"His landing on these shores and his subsequent accession to the throne of England secured for our nation the civil and religious liberties we continue to cherish and enjoy to this day.”

It also notes the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and “the tragic loss of life and the awful price that was paid by our fallen heroes".

The third resolution is titled “society”, and states: “As an institution we remain disappointed that no meaningful Unionist unity has been achieved. Instead, we witness a lack of decisive leadership, fragmentation, division and party-political point scoring."