Michael Collins walking stick sells for £52,000 at east Belfast auction

Walking stick once belonging to Michael Collins with letter of providence, one of the lots sold at Bloomfield Auctions

The phone buyer from the Irish Republic purchased the stick for £52,000 plus fees at a sale at Belfast auctioneer Bloomfield, a record for the auction house.

Police files tracking Collins’ activities during Ireland’s War of Independence also sold for £6,800 at the police and military-themed sale.

It was also bought by a phone bidder from south of the border.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The intelligence reports on Collins, who led the IRA’s fight against British forces in the War of Independence, were contained in a dossier of Royal Irish Constabulary documents that cover the period 1920 to 1922.

The Collins walking stick, which has a silver collar and tip, was accompanied by a letter of provenance.

Karl Bennett, the managing director of Bloomfield Auctions, said the stick had been estimated to go for potentially £10,000.

“Today saw an auction house record,” he told the PA news agency.

“We are delighted to see that the Michael Collins stick made an incredulous £52,000 plus fees.

“We are delighted to see it go to someone in the south.”

The century-old artefacts related to the Irish republican leader were among a series of historical lots that went under the hammer.

Other items included a service medal from the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin complete with its original box.

It sold for £1,800.

A gate from inside one of the H blocks in the Troubles-era Maze prison sold for £340.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry