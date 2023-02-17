Minister is welcomed to Belfast congregation (1940)
A warm welcome was extended to the Reverend M Moore and Mrs Moore by the people of Agnes Street Presbyterian Church in the Shankill area of Belfast at a congregational reception held during this week in 1940.
The Moderator of the General Assembly (the Right Reverend Dr James Haire) said the congregation had made an excellent choice in appointing Mr Moore to their ministry.
He said that he had had a distinguished university career and had graduated with first class honours, while later in Ballymena he had stood the test of six-and-a-half years’ charge in an important congregation.
The Very Reverend J Waddell, MA, DD, welcoming Mr Moore on behalf of the Belfast Presbytery said that he was confident that Mr Moore would do a great work in his district for he had left a great record of successful ministry in the congregation from which he had come.
Acknowledging the presentation of robes made on behalf of the congregation by Mrs Baird, Miss M Comb, and Miss Dales, Mr Moore said the robes would always remind him of “the dignity and sacred privilege of my office and of the trust reposed in me by the people of this congregation”.
He continued: “Since I had come to Agnes Street in November I have been encouraged greatly by the kindness and goodwill of the people and by their loyalty to their church.”
He said that he was: “Greatly honoured by the opportunity of carrying on in the great tradition of my predecessors in that pulpit and in the faith and principles of the Presbyterian Church.”
Gifts to Mrs Moore and her children were handed over by Mrs Mercer and Miss P Ferris and were suitably acknowledged.
The Reverend W J Harrison, convener of the vacancy, thanked the Session and Committee for their splendid support during his time among them. He said that he had reason to know how warm-hearted was their love for their church.
The minister and his wife were welcomed by representatives of the various organisations connected with the church - Session, Mr H Bowman and Mr S Creighton; committee, Mr T Norwood and Mr J Scott; Sabbath schools, Mr J McKee and Mr J Stewart; and youth organisations, Miss F Currie and Mr D Irwin.
The good wishes of Ballymena Presbytery were conveyed by Reverend R S Craig, BA, and Reverend W Mitchell, BA, BD, and those of the Harryville congregation by Mr Kirkpatrick and Mr J Marcus. While the Reverend A Holland expressed the good wishes of the other churches in the neighbourhood.
A token of the congregation’s gratitude was received by Reverend W J Harrison from Mrs Kerr and Miss Ballentine.
Anthems were given by the choir, and solos by Miss Betty Arbuthnot, Miss Alice Morrison and Mr Malcolm Mercer.