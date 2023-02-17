Minister​​​​​​​ is welcomed to Belfast congregation (1940)

The Moderator of the General Assembly (the Right Reverend Dr James Haire) said the congregation had made an excellent choice in appointing Mr Moore to their ministry.

He said that he had had a distinguished university career and had graduated with first class honours, while later in Ballymena he had stood the test of six-and-a-half years’ charge in an important congregation.

The Very Reverend J Waddell, MA, DD, welcoming Mr Moore on behalf of the Belfast Presbytery said that he was confident that Mr Moore would do a great work in his district for he had left a great record of successful ministry in the congregation from which he had come.

A prime specimen of Victorian Belfast went up in flames in April 1980 - and with it plans for a Shankill Road arts centre. Within two hours the 93-years-old former Methodist church was destroyed by fire. A police patrol spotted the smoke from the church at 8am but in spite of water jets from five fire engines the building was quickly engulfed in flames. Agnes Street was closed to traffic for most of the morning. The Belfast City Council's community services committee was to visit the church to decide its fate. Residents in the area wanted an arts and cultural centre and the council was negotiating to buy the church to convert it. Mrs Dorita Field, community services director, for the committee told the News Letter: "We were in the process of purchasing the church from the Housing Executive. But regretfully it has been vandalised after local groups stopped using it late last year and left it empty. We were to decide finally whether to go ahead or not only hours after it was burnt. I don't know what will happen to the plans for the arts centre now." Alderman Fred Proctor, DUP councillor for the area, lashed the Housing Executive for not blocking up the church after advice given by himself and community leaders in the area. He told the News Letter: "We advised the Executive to board up the church for fear of destruction from vandals. This advice was ignored." Picture: News Letter archives

Acknowledging the presentation of robes made on behalf of the congregation by Mrs Baird, Miss M Comb, and Miss Dales, Mr Moore said the robes would always remind him of “the dignity and sacred privilege of my office and of the trust reposed in me by the people of this congregation”.

He continued: “Since I had come to Agnes Street in November I have been encouraged greatly by the kindness and goodwill of the people and by their loyalty to their church.”

He said that he was: “Greatly honoured by the opportunity of carrying on in the great tradition of my predecessors in that pulpit and in the faith and principles of the Presbyterian Church.”

Gifts to Mrs Moore and her children were handed over by Mrs Mercer and Miss P Ferris and were suitably acknowledged.

The Reverend W J Harrison, convener of the vacancy, thanked the Session and Committee for their splendid support during his time among them. He said that he had reason to know how warm-hearted was their love for their church.

The minister and his wife were welcomed by representatives of the various organisations connected with the church - Session, Mr H Bowman and Mr S Creighton; committee, Mr T Norwood and Mr J Scott; Sabbath schools, Mr J McKee and Mr J Stewart; and youth organisations, Miss F Currie and Mr D Irwin.

The good wishes of Ballymena Presbytery were conveyed by Reverend R S Craig, BA, and Reverend W Mitchell, BA, BD, and those of the Harryville congregation by Mr Kirkpatrick and Mr J Marcus. While the Reverend A Holland expressed the good wishes of the other churches in the neighbourhood.

A token of the congregation’s gratitude was received by Reverend W J Harrison from Mrs Kerr and Miss Ballentine.