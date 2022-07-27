Moira Methodist Church begins its 200th birthday celebrations

The origins of Methodism in Moira can be traced back to the middle of the 18th century and a visit to the village by Church of England clergyman and founder of the Methodist movement, Rev John Wesley.

By the beginning of the 19th century, a Methodist society had been formed, worshipping regularly in Moira Mews.

A purpose-built Church was constructed on the current Main Street site in 1822, with a successor building opening in 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rev Philip Gallagher, Glenavy & Moira Methodist Circuit

Glenavy and Moira Methodist Circuit Superintendent, Rev Philip Gallagher, said: “As we celebrate 200 years of the Methodist Church in Moira, it’s only natural to look back, and thank God for His faithfulness and providence to generations of Methodists in the village. However, with modern worship facilities, a growing congregation, and a clear sense of purpose, we’re also focused upon working with other churches in Moira to realise God’s vision for our village today.”

The church is hosting a movie night, a children’s holiday club in partnership with The Faith Mission, and a family fun day. There will also be a free summer concert and a special thanksgiving service led by the President of The Methodist Church in Ireland, Rev David Nixon, with performances from the Moira Together Choir too.

All events are free and anyone can attend, regardless of whether or not they are members of a church.