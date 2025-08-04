Music and movie magazine giant remembered in memorial service - former editor of Smash Hits and Empire, Barry McIlhenery, was 'natural leader and joyously rock 'n' roll'

Media giant Barry McIlheney, who died in May.

One of the superstars of music and movie magazines, Belfast’s own Barry McIlheney, has been remembered with a memorial service in his hometown.

Mr McIlheney, who died at the end of May aged 65, became editor of Smash Hits in 1986, doubling its sales during his time in charge. He moved on to edit film magazine Empire on its launch and then the UK edition of Premiere, before moving into a series of executive and consultancy roles at the top of the industry.

A working class boy from North Belfast, he attended Cliftonville Primary School, Belfast Royal Academy and Trinity College Dublin, but first made an impact on as the singer with Shock Treatment, a Northern Irish punk band whose popularity on the live circuit saw him rubbing shoulders with the likes of U2 and The Skids.

After stints writing for local newspapers and Melody Maker in the early eighties, including winning an award for his coverage of Live Aid, he moved to Smash Hits and presided over its golden years as it became the pop journal of record for a generation of music-crazy kids.

BBC DJ Mike Edgar leaves St Mark's Church, Dundela, in East Belfast, after reading a tribute at the memorial service of former Smash Hits and Empire magazine editor Barry McIlheney. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Braving the wild winds of Storm Floris to attend today’s memorial service in St Mark’s Church in Dundela, Belfast, friends and family described him as a natural leader who was also “joyously rock ‘n’ roll and punk rock”.

Remembering his old friend and broadcasting colleague, DJ Mike Edgar said Mr McIlheney was an integral part of BBC Radio Ulster’s show ‘The Bottom Line’, which mixed the hottest new sounds with interviews and “talking a lot of nonsense about youth culture, entertainment and showbiz”.

“We felt we were tailor-made for the role,” he said. “Barry was a massive part of the programme from day one – and even when he went on to greater things in the world of publishing, he still kindly contributed to the programme week after week, year after year.

“Barry occasionally hosted the programme on his own, but he became most loved for his weekly reports from London where he would go into an unattended studio in BBC Broadcasting House and join us every Wednesday night with all the latest gossip and scoops from the big smoke.

Music journalist Stuart Bailie arrives at the memorial service in St Mark's Church, Dundela. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“Before too long he became appointment to listen. People just loved his chat which was delivered in that entertaining, happy-go-lucky and slightly cheeky style that only Baz could deliver or get away with.”

One moment that stuck out in his mind was when Mr McIlheney called in live from a phone box on Carnaby Street, and spotted synthpop stars Depeche Mode strolling past.

“As quick as anything Baz kicks the door of the phone box open and shouts ‘hey lads, come and talk to the good people of Northern Ireland on the radio’ – which, unbelievably, they dutifully did,” he recalled.

The Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, John McDowell, was a childhood friend of Mr McIlheney, and said he neither romanticised nor demonised his North Belfast past.

Mourners leave St Mark's Church, Dundela, in East Belfast, after attending the memorial service of former Smash Hits and Empire magazine editor Barry McIlheney. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire