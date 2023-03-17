Crowds lined the streets to witness the colourful showpiece of this year's March 17 festivities.

The parade, led by Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black, moved off from City Hall in the afternoon, travelling in a loop along Chichester Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place and Donegall Place, before returning to its starting point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rain held off In Belfast as floats, street artists and dance troupes made their way through the city centre.

Thousands of people are taking part in St Patrick's Day festivities in Northern Ireland. Among the big events taking place is the parade in Belfast city centre, staged by arts organisation Beat Carnival. It is using the spectacle to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. Celebrations kicked off in County Fermanagh on Thursday night with the inaugural St Patrick's Eve flotilla. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

The theme for this year's event was voices of Belfast and it was billed as a celebration of Belfast's music heritage from pop to punk and traditional to disco.

The parade was staged by the arts organisation Beat Carnival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewards handed out green shamrock flags to the large number of children at the parade as onlookers cheered and clapped amid a carnival atmosphere.

There was an international feel to the event, both in the floats and the spectators who had travelled to Belfast to witness the spectacle.

'Saint Patrick' leading the parade through Newry. Photo: Noel Moan.

Felix Angel and Patrick Kressner had travelled from Leipzig in Germany to watch their first St Patrick's Day parade and were dressed from head to toe in green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kressner said: "We have come here for the parade and the party.

"This is our first time coming to Belfast and we wanted to see the St Patrick's Day events.

"It is fantastic. There is so much fun and so much green everywhere we look. We are having a good time.

PressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2023Picture by Stephen Hamilton / PressEyeThousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Performers and floats take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre.Picture by Stephen Hamilton / PressEye

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will definitely be coming back next year.

"I am also called Patrick so I thought I had better come for St Patrick's Day."

Sylvia McAllister, from the city attended, the celebrations with her three children.

She said: "We like to come every year, the event seems to be getting bigger and bigger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Patrick leading the parade through Newry. NM231038

"There are thousands here and this is the best atmosphere we have experienced yet.

"The children just love it and thankfully the weather has stayed kind to us today."

Belfast City Council is also using its building at 2 Royal Avenue to stage various events over the weekend, including a Celtic Storm concert on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parades are taking place in towns and cities across Northern Ireland on Friday, including Armagh, Downpatrick and Londonderry.

PressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2023Picture by Stephen Hamilton / PressEyeThousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Performers and floats take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre.Picture by Stephen Hamilton / PressEye

PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2023 PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/03/2023 SOME of the children taking part in the St Patrick's Day parade in Newry. NM231040

Thousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2023Picture by Stephen Hamilton / PressEyeThousands have attended the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast. Performers and floats take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes it's way through Belfast city centre.Picture by Stephen Hamilton / PressEye