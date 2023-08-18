New Ards FC grounds opened by Viscount Castlereagh (1923)

The occasion was also taken to unfurl the club's flag, which was the Mercantile Union Jack with “Ards FC” inscribed, which was presented by Mr R Clements Lyttle one of their representatives on the Irish Senior League, the ceremony being performed by Mrs W T Brown, wife of the Right Honourable Justice Brown.

The News Letter reported: “Formerly the club played in Intermediate circles, and had their ground the Old Recreation Park, which had been taken over as the camp for the constabulary, consequently upon their entry to senior football new grounds had to be secured.

“Fortunately, the kindness of Lord Londonderry, who practically presented the ground to them, inasmuch as only a nominal rent is being charged, enabled them to secure suitable site in close proximity to the town. About four acres in extent, the ground has been transformed into an up-to-date football field, the work being done voluntarily.

Ards midfield player Roy Mowat launches an attack during February 1982's Bass Irish Cup replay against Chimney Corner at Castlereagh Park. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. The News Letter noted that a neutral venue would be selected for the replay, with Seaview the most likely as neither the Oval or Windsor Park were likely if it had to be played under floodlights, as neither the later grounds had floodlights at that time. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

“Very little difficulty was encountered in the preliminary laying-out, the turf being in good condition. A well-equipped pavilion, with all modern conveniences, has been erected. It is said that 8,000 spectators can be comfortably accommodated. On the west side a temporary stand has been erected, which will in time be replaced by a permanent structure. About £1,000 has been expended on the scheme and half of that sum has already been raised by a bazaar and public subscription.”

Prior to the opening ceremony a musical programme was performed by the Ulster Amateur Flute Band, under the conductor-ship of Mr William Blythe.