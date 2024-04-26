Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It commented: “The very extensive bakery which is being erected on the Springfield Road by the well-known firm of Bernard Hughes, has now been almost completed, and is at present in full working order.

“This new building, which is in every respect a very substantial structure, is situated within easy access of the Falls Road, and is built entirely of brick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It has been rendered necessary by the increase of the business transactions of the firm, and is constructed on the most improved line which the lengthened experience of Mr Edward Hughes, JP, in this important industry could suggest.

Early advertisements for Bernard Hughes' bread. Bernard 'Barney' Hughes was the man who invented the Belfast Bap. Picture: Alan Lewis - Photopress Belfast

“The dimensions of the building are 200 feet by 100 feet, and in the bakehouse proper there are sixteen large ovens, which are capable of producing eight 'batches' per hour, or, in other words, 2,502 ordinary sized loaves.

“In the engine room, which is well situated, the machinery is of the most improved type, and in order to guard against any emergency two engines have been erected in order to prevent any stoppage in the work.

“Above the bakehouse is situated the weighing and store room, where the hour after being weighed is passed through sifters to the sponging and doughing machines below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After this process the dough is allowed to remain in wooden barrows, and at the expiration of twelve or thirteen hours, during which time the fermentation takes place, it is broken in the doughing machines and conveyed to the scales, and subsequently to the ovens.

“One noticeable feature in connection with the building is the careful provision which bas been made for the comfort of the workmen, and in this respect Mr Hughes has spared no trouble or expense.

“Two rooms for dressing have been fitted up with the utmost taste, and everything which could tend to the better carrying out of the work has been adopted.