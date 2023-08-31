New lifeboat for Donaghadee is named (1950)

The lifeboat was “quite a departure” from past boats of the size. It was the first to have a deck cabin, which sat 11 persons and could take a stretcher, and it was the first to be fitted with cooking facilities.

Another feature was that her superstructure was made of an aluminium alloy, instead of mahogany, which help to save about a quarter of a ton in top weight. And unlike any previous type of boat, her engine exhausts were carried up through the mast, so that the gases escaped well above the heads of the crew and survivors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boat had a crew of eight and in rough weather could carry 95 people. She was fitted with radio-telephony, through which she could keep in constant touch with the Post Office wireless station at Portpatrick. A loud hailer was also incorporated in the installation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Princess Victoria sinking 60th anniversary memorial service in January 2013 - Pictured in front of the Sir Samuel Kelly, the lifeboat that was launched when the Princess Victoria sank, are from left, Reverend Ian Gamble, Donaghadee Presbyterian Church, Reverend Alvin Little, Shaw Street Presbyterian Church, Lady Sylvia Hermon, Reverend Colin Anderson, Donaghadee Presbyterian Church, Reverend Willis Cordner, 1st Bangor Presbyterian Church, Jonathan Bell, Stormont Junior Minister, Reverend Ruth Craig, Donaghadee Methodist Church, and Reverend Father Joseph Gunn, St Comgall's RC Church, Bangor. Picture: Presseye.com

Her speed in rough weather was about eight and a half knots, with a range of 212 nautical miles at full speed, or 415 nautical miles at six and a half knots. At slow speed she could remain at sea for four days.

Lieutenant-Commander Dutton remarked: “The experience of more than 100 years of saving life from shipwreck has gone into the design and construction of this motor life-boat. On her 500-mile passage from the builders’ yard, John Samuel White, of Cowes, she gave proof of her splendid qualities.”

He continued: “I am certain that Coxswain Hugh Nelson and his most excellent crew at this station, in whom we have every confidence, will uphold the great traditions of the lifeboat service at Donaghadee.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admiral Sir Wilfrid Patterson, KBE, CVO, CBE, who handed over the lifeboat to the branch on behalf of the institution, said that the need for lifeboats, together with the cost of the service, was growing every year.