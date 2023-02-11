Under the title ‘The Entrance of Carlingford Harbour’ it read: “The Commissioners of His Majesty’s Revenue give notice, that the above light-house will be Lighted on the 1st day of March next, and continue thereafter lighted from the expiration of day-light in the evenings until day-light in the mornings.”

There then followed an interesting description of the light-house: “The Light-house is erected near High-water. About a quarter of a mile East of the extreme point of Cranfield and nearly North West direction of the compass, from the centre of the extensive rock called Healy-hunter, from which it is one mile distance, according to McKenzie’s survey.

“The Light will be from Oil lamps, Reflectors and Lens’s [sic], and elevated above the level of the seas about one hundred and ten feet. At half-flood there will be a large hall elevated on a staff that will rise to the height of the Lantern on the West side of it, and at night to signify half-flood, a small light will be exhibited from the house a few feet under the great lantern, one or other of these will continue half-ebb, when it will disappear.

“Three Bells, fixed on the Light-house, will continue to ring during thick or foggy weather, to point out the direction of the Light-house.”

The notice was signed by Alan MacLean, secretary of the commissioners.

Meanwhile also in the same edition the News Letter published a noticed which had been inserted by Dr John Caldwell of Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.

It read: “On Saturday the 15th day of January, 1803, John Caldwell the Physician, and David Chambers the Attorney, of the town of Magherafelt, in the county of Derry, after some bad language, in the shop of Mr Thomas Dickson, of said town, which ended in an Assault, without a duel, swore, each, examinations against the other, for an Assault, before the same Magistrate, Alex Stewart, of Ards, Esq, uncle to Lord Castlereagh.

“The Jury, at the Sessions of the Peace in Magherafelt, found both guilty, probably from ignorance of the distinction between Insult and Assault. The Jury were not send back to re-consider their verdict.

“Dr Caldwell addressed the Bench, and attempted to show that the verdict was in its own impossible. For, if two persons were equally willing and equally ready with their fists, they out both to be acquitted, and considered the pupils of Mendoza.

“It was not less difficult, he said, to believe that each of them struck first, that to see . . .two horses winning the same plate. The doctor therefore alleged that the Bench could not think themselves obliged to punish according to the verdict of the Jury.

“The punishment ordered, however, for the Attorney, was to one mark only, and find security for keeping the peace; but the Physician, was to be removed about thirty miles from his house and family, imprisoned in the county gaol for two months, and find security for keeping the peace.

“The Bench told Dr Caldwell that on account of his medical character, they had been very indulgent to him, and to gratify the sick and their relations, had not punished him by confinement for more than one third of the time they would otherwise have done, or for more than sixth part of time in the Court of King’s Bench would have done, to a Physician in the same situation.”

