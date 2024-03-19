Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sermon was preached by Reverend S Hopkins, BA, of Woodburn Presbyterian Church, Carrickfergus, the Reverend W Brann, BA, clerk of the Carrickfergus Presbytery, read the rule of faith; the prescribed questions were put to the new minister by the moderator the Reverend David Steen, MA; prayers were offered by the Reverend C C M Dickey, BA of Draperstown, and Reverend A Cuthbert, MA; and the charge to minister and congregation was delivered by the Reverend R Caldwell, BA, of Whitehead.

The new minister and a number of friends were subsequently entertained at luncheon in Toreagh PE School, by the ladies of the congregation.

The Reverend David Stern, in the name of the Carrickfergus Presbytery, extended a hearty welcome to Mr Cowden, and said that he hoped that their relationship would be “both pleasant and profitable”.

A picture from the News Letter from March 1928 to mark the occasion of the Reverend W C Cowden becoming the minister of Raloo Presbyterian Church, Larne. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

He reminded the new minister that in that place he was treading “the ground which the fathers of the Presbyterian Church had traversed when the foundations of the church were laid amid not little, suffering and privation”. That, he thought, should be “a strong incentive to him to do his best for the master and for their beloved church”.

The Reverend W C Cowden, who had an enthusiastic reception, expressed his “keen appreciation of the warmth” of their welcome.

He said: “My thoughts might be summarised in the words, 'Behold God is my salvation; I will trust, and not be afraid, for the Lord Jehovah is my strength and my song; He also is become my salvation.'”

He added that while he very much regretted leaving the Magherafelt Presbytery where he had spent nine happy years, he said that he was glad to join the Carrickfergus Presbytery, “the oldest in the General Assembly”.

Mr Cowden went on to thank the commission in charge of the vacancy, making special mention of the Reverend J T Doherty, and expressed regret at the absence of Mr Gilfillan who was unable to be present owing to indisposition.

Speaking of the future, he said he that he did not come to them with any stereotyped programme, but he came to “preach Christ and Him crucified in all His fullness, that everyone should know of His redeeming love, saving grace, and sanctifying power”.

Congratulatory speeches were delivered by the Reverend C C M Dickey, Magherafelt Presbytery, the Reverend David Hay, MA. Dromore, the Reverend W B McMurray, MA, Belfast, the Reverend E Teaz of Raloo Unitarian Church, Mr C M Legg, JP, Carrickfergus, Sir Thomas Milliken, JP, Mr A. C Marshall, and Mr H P Wilkinson, MA.

The Reverend J L Donaghy and Mr W McMeekin JP, thanked the ladies for their hospitality and Councillor D Lyle Hall replied on their behalf.

In the evening the Reverend W C Cowden was heartily welcomed at the congregational social held in the church.

The Reverend J H Doherty presided, and there was a very large attendance.