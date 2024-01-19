All Sections
New Northern Ireland episode of the Antiques Roadshow to air on BBC One this Sunday

Popular BBC show the Antiques Roadshow will be screening the results from its recent return to the city
By Claire Cartmill
Published 19th Jan 2024, 16:57 GMT
Popular BBC show the Antiques Roadshow will be screening the results from its recent return to Northern Ireland, with a new Londonderry episode set to air on BBC One this Sunday.

The show, which was filmed in July last year, invited local people to raid their attics and bring along any heirlooms or items that helped tell the story of Londonderry and Strabane down through the years.

Presenter Fiona Bruce joined the team to shine a light on local history, and particularly Ebrington Square, as part of a series of shows exploring various eras of the City and District’s colourful past. The second of the three episodes will now be broadcast on BBC1 at 7pm.

Roadshow fans will be looking forward to finding out more about what the team unearthed during their visit, when the Roadshow experts examined a range of intriguing artefacts brought in by local people.

Looking ahead to the show, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, councillor Patricia Logue, said: “I am so looking forward to seeing this episode of the Antiques Roadshow, and finding out what the team discovered during their visit.

"The show has a bit of a cult following and it will be a great opportunity to tell our story to a new audience, who probably don’t know a lot about the city other than what they have heard about the Troubles or through Derry Girls.

“I hope everyone will tune in this weekend.”

During the visit, the Antiques Roadshow team linked in with the Tower Museum to assist with researching the show. During initial conversations there were so many potential avenues to explore, it was decided that one episode just wouldn’t do the story justice.

A third episode taking a look at the Derry Girls Exhibition which is currently on show at the Tower Museum will air in the coming months, so watch this space.

The Antiques Roadshow’s trip to Ebrington Square will broadcast on BBC One, on Sunday January 21 at 7pm, or you can watch back on BBC iPlayer.

