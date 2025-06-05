A new Orange lodge is being set up in a small fishing town in England - and even before its launch it has already become "the biggest lodge in England".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brixham is located on the south coast of Devon, just south of Torquay, and this August will see the formal launch of William Prince of Orange LOL 1 in the town, which has a historic connection to the former British monarch.

The branch is to be 'a lodge of special purpose': anyone can register to join from anywhere in the world, not just the local district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has no fixed meeting hall and instead of holding meetings monthly, it will meet three times a year.

The statue of William of Orange in Brixham, Devon, where a new lodge is about to be formed in his honour

One of those helping organise the launch is Ian McFarland, originally from Northern Ireland but now living in Bristol (and a member of Rawlins White Memorial LOL 803 in Cardiff).

The town has a large statue of William of Orange right by its harbour, commemorating the landing of William on November 5, 1688 from the Netherlands.

Whilst doing some historic research into Orangeism in the British Newspaper Archive in 2023, Mr McFarland and others "stumbled upon the fact that on August 3, 1925, there was a lodge formed in Brixham called Peter Varwell LOL 1690" – which, at its height in the 1930s, had about 50 members but which disappeared around the time of WWII.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McFarland added: "It suddenly dawned on us that we were within two years of the centenary of this event.

"Because we're part of Plymouth District, we've long wanted to have a lodge in Brixham, because William coming to Brixham and landing at the Glorious Revolution which continued on from that point are key moments in the history of this nation.

"This isn't about the Battle of the Boyne and what happened in Ireland. This is about William coming in the Glorious Revolution, the changing of the crown, and the various laws that were brought through as part of his reign."

The revolution deposed Catholic King James II and (among other things) ushered in the Act of Toleration, expanding rights for different Christian groups to freely worship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the formal launch of LOL 1 on Sunday, August 3, the lodge has been signing up new members.

"All grand lodges in the world have been contacted and their members are encouraged to join," said Mr McFarland.

"As it stands now we have 142 members fully signed up and paid up. Most of them are from the British Isles – England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland – and we also have a few members from Canada, one from New Zealand, and I believe one or two in Australia.

"This has the ability to be the biggest Orange lodge in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now we appreciate we're affiliate members, it's not a full lodge that's meeting every month, but it's already the biggest lodge in England."

The most recent Orange Standard has reported: "Members will receive a unique neck jewel, as well as a traditional certificate with ribbons and wax seal. These items are exclusively for members and are included in the £30 membership annual fee or £300 for lifetime membership.

"The Lodge’s foundation day will include a service of thanksgiving, the formal institution of the new Lodge, bannerette dedication, jewel presentations and will close with a parade to the statue of William, Prince of Orange, the future King William III, located at the quayside in Brixham.