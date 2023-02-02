News of explorer's death conveyed to Lady Shackleton at Eastbourne (1922)

A great number telegraphic and telephonic messages of sympathy and inquiry had been received, but her Ladyship was “naturally too distressed to issue any statement to the press”.

On learning of the news Sir Francis Younghusband, president of the Geographical Society, expressed his deep regret. He said: “We have the greatest possible admiration for him as explorer. We the Royal Geographical Society have no official connection with expedition, and beyond my regret and appreciation, I cannot say any more now. But I should make my tribute the next meeting of the society.”

Further details of the the expedition was given by the News Letter: “In December the Quest was at Rio preparing for the first part of the itinerary. The Quest carried a silk Union Jack which had been presented to Sir Ernest the King, who wished God speed the party, while Queen Alexandra wished all board a prosperous voyage and a safe return. As Sir Ernest’s vessel was nearing the mouth the Thames he sent out the following wireless message: ‘Being en route for Plymouth, at the outset of the long voyage I want to send to the people London and the British Empire the grateful thanks of myself and all the members of my expedition for the interest shown in our enterprise. It was a spur to hear the farewell from the bridges and banks our historic River Thames.’”

File photo dated 01/01/1910 of Lieutenant Shackleton on the bridge of the Nimrod, moored on the Thames in London in 1910. Picture: PA Wire

Rio Janeiro was reached on November 22nd, 1921. After a survey had been made of St Paul’s Rocks, which had been visited by the Challenger in 1873, the Quest left Rio on December 18th on her long voyage, “and that was the last tidings heard of her”.