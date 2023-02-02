News of the sudden death of Shackleton reaches Belfast (1922)

The explorer’s body was landed at Montevideo, Uruguay, on Sunday, January 29th, 1922, and was to be brought back to England for burial. Commander Wild, the second-in-command, had taken charge of the expedition.

The following report on the death of Shackleton had been received by the News Letter from Montevideo: “The sorrowful news became known here to day that Sir Ernest Shackleton, leader the Shackleton-Rowett Antarctic Expedition, died suddenly board the Quest on January 5 from angina pectoris. His body, which has been brought here on board the Norwegian steamer, Professor Granvel, will be transferred another vessel for conveyance England, whither it will accompanied by Captain Hussey. The latter, who is medical man, is the meteorologist the expedition. It is stated that when Sir Ernest died the Quest was off Gritvicken [Grytviken, South Georgia].”

It continued: “The Quest left Rio Janeiro for South Georgia on 18th December, and the that she was proceed direct to the Antarctic. The object the expedition was to examine various little known islands the oceans of the Southern hemisphere, and explore certain parts the Antarctic continent. The expedition projected itinerary after leaving South Georgia was as follows: Bouvet Island, Capetown (to take in stores), Crozet Island, McDonald Island and Heard Island, it was further proposed to take soundings on the way New Zealand to discover limits the continental shelf.”

File photo dated 1922 of Sir Ernest Shackleton. Picture: PA Photos