News of the sudden death of Shackleton reaches Belfast (1922)
The news of the death of Sir Ernest Shackleton, the greet Antarctic explorer, which, became known during this week in 1922, had occurred on January 5th, 1922, from angina pectoris, following a bout of influenza, was received with universal regret, reported the News Letter.
The explorer’s body was landed at Montevideo, Uruguay, on Sunday, January 29th, 1922, and was to be brought back to England for burial. Commander Wild, the second-in-command, had taken charge of the expedition.
The following report on the death of Shackleton had been received by the News Letter from Montevideo: “The sorrowful news became known here to day that Sir Ernest Shackleton, leader the Shackleton-Rowett Antarctic Expedition, died suddenly board the Quest on January 5 from angina pectoris. His body, which has been brought here on board the Norwegian steamer, Professor Granvel, will be transferred another vessel for conveyance England, whither it will accompanied by Captain Hussey. The latter, who is medical man, is the meteorologist the expedition. It is stated that when Sir Ernest died the Quest was off Gritvicken [Grytviken, South Georgia].”
It continued: “The Quest left Rio Janeiro for South Georgia on 18th December, and the that she was proceed direct to the Antarctic. The object the expedition was to examine various little known islands the oceans of the Southern hemisphere, and explore certain parts the Antarctic continent. The expedition projected itinerary after leaving South Georgia was as follows: Bouvet Island, Capetown (to take in stores), Crozet Island, McDonald Island and Heard Island, it was further proposed to take soundings on the way New Zealand to discover limits the continental shelf.”
In a conversation with a representative of press Mr Rowett is noted as remarking: “What can I say? Ernest Shacklelon was best friend. I have know him almost all life, since the time when were boys together Dulwich College. I shall count it the greatest privilege of my career to have been associated with him in what has so tragically proved to his last expedition. His one thought was to help science, regardless of self, and to uphold the honour of British exploration. Everyone who came in contact with him realised that his was great personality. And he was such a generous soul - idealistic, impulsive, ready to help anybody trouble.”