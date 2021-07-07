NI innovators celebrated as part of new exhibition

Clare Ablett, curator of history at National Museums NI with a display showcasing Harry Ferguson, inventor of the revolutionary three-point linkage for tractors

Entitled ‘The Museum of Innovation’, it is part of a long-term plan tied in with STEM learning and skills development.

All the objects on display and their inventors have contributed in some way to Northern Ireland’s long and illustrious legacy of innovation.

One of the stories told in the exhibition is that of John DeLorean, whose iconic DeLorean sports car was built in a bespoke state-of-the-art Dunmurry factory.

The DeLorean Endurance DMC-12 on display at the Museum of Innovation exhibition

Another innovator who is celebrated is Hillsborough’s Professor Frank Pantridge, who transformed emergency medicine and paramedic services by creating the world’s first cardiac ambulance in 1966, which contained the prototype of the now ubiquitous defibrillator – the device which helped to save the life of Danish footballer Christian Eriksen last month.

Harry Ferguson from Dromore in Co Down also gets in on the act having, in 1926, patented the three-point linkage for tractors that revolutionised farming globally. Exhibited and on display for the first time is a restored 1960’s Massey Ferguson tractor.

Clare Ablett, who curated the exhibition, said: “The exhibition showcases the inventions of some of Northern Ireland’s most extraordinary engineers, designers and innovators. From individuals tinkering in their garage to industry giants, all have had a role to play.

“The exhibition gives us a platform to showcase these fascinating and inspiring stories of ingenuity and we hope visitors will learn more about the huge impact local innovators have had globally.”