Visitors will be guided on a living history tour and a journey of reflection, hearing the story of Titanic through the eyes of those whose lives were shaped by her journey.

Guests are invited to then join a candle-lighting ceremony at 11.40pm on the slipways, marking the exact time that Titanic struck the iceberg thus sealing its fate.

The tour leaves Titanic Belfast every 10 minutes from 8pm until 9.40pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During this 90 minute experience, guests will be escorted by guides to key points throughout Titanic Belfast, Titanic Hotel Belfast and SS Nomadic where a heart-felt story will be told.

Booking is essential and tickets cost £15.

During the 90-minute experience, guests will be escorted by guides to key points throughout Titanic Belfast, Titanic Hotel Belfast and SS Nomadic where a heartfelt story will be told.

Visitors will be taken on a journey which tracks the history of Titanic from her design right through to her subsequent place in history.

First-hand audio accounts of those who bore witness to events of April 14 1912 will share what really happened as the great liner met her fate.

Guests can then make their way back to the present with a warm and inviting hot beverage in Titanic Belfast’s Atrium and take the chance to reflect on the stories they have heard.

At Titanic Belfast visitors will also be able to view one of only six life jackets remaining from RMS Titanic which has gone on display at the venue. It is free for the public to view in the Grand Atrium of Titanic Belfast.