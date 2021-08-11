Nobleman who helped run UTV buried in simple wicker coffin
The 14th Earl of Antrim, whose career took him from the world of fine art to UTV, was today laid to rest in a wicker casket, in a family plot at Glenarm.
Alexander McDonnell, aged 86, died about three weeks ago in Somerset, and his funeral saw numbers of mourners limited to around 40 due to Covid concerns.
His death comes ahead of Glenarm Castle’s planned opening of The Antrim McDonnells Heritage Centre, expected to take place next year.
His family first came to Glenarm from Scotland in the late 14th Century.
Glenarm Castle was built by his distant relative Randal MacDonnell, 1st Earl of Antrim, in 1636 – and quickly burnt down by an anti-royalist arsonist. It went on to be rebuilt, and to this day remains a family home.
Untypically for a member of the nobility, the earl was (like his mother) a Catholic, and had been born and baptised into the faith.
His funeral was taken by Father Eugene O’Hagan at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Glenarm.
In his homily, Father O’Hagan said he had been “an expert on many aspects of art, a leading authority on the restoration of paintings, and Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts” – putting him in the company of fellows Benjamin Franklin, Marie Curie, Charles Dickens and Karl Marx.
In spite of having dyslexia, after school “he went on to thrive at Oxford and later at the Ruskin School of Art”.
“His professional life is well documented and is impressive,” the homily continued.
“From restorer at the Ulster Museum in 1969, to Keeper of Conservation at the Tate Gallery in London for 20 years, to his directorship of Ulster Television [UTV], when he returned to his beloved Glens his self-effacing personality, which was a hallmark of his professional and personal life, endeared him to everyone...
“He had no airs and graces, preferring a fun-loving spontaneity to any polite aloofness that people sometimes mistakenly expect.
“He was, you could say, unconventional in many ways but at heart, and as many have described him, he was a true Glensman and a real gentleman.”
His death in England had followed a period of illness.
Now, Father O’Hagan said, “his mortal remains and accompanying memories are now brought home to rest, and as we gather to celebrate Alexander’s long life we, as Christians, gather to pray that Alexander will be welcomed into the house built by God, the house that is to be his eternal dwelling”.
His wicker coffin was conveyed on a cart bearing plants from the estate, where he was laid to rest in a family plot.
MORE FROM THIS REPORTER:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.
Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.
Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.