Crowds lined the streets for the parade following a drumhead service at the Banbridge War memorial
Armed Forces day takes place in Banbridge on Saturday.
A Drumhead Service was held at Banbridge War Memorial to mark the event. Lord-Lieutenant for County Down gathered with Armed Forces representatives, politicians, local clergy and a council delegation to honour Northern Irelandâ€TMs Armed Forces community.
