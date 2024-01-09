Northern Ireland Centenary: Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council asks ratepayers where to place 12 commemoration stones
and live on Freeview channel 276
The council secured 15 stones as part of a programme to mark the centenary in 2021.
Recently the borough's Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, unveiled three of the stones at civic buildings at the Palace Armagh, Banbridge Civic Building and Craigavon Civic Centre.
The installation of the centenary stones was part of a borough-wide campaign entitled Our People, Our Place Our Story, which was a year-long programme of council events.
The locations for the remaining 12 stones is now out for public consultation.
It is proposed the remaining commemorative centenary stones will be installed in Lurgan, Portadown, Dromore, Tandragee, Rathfriland, Donaghcloney, Waringstown, Richhill, Loughgall, Magheralin, Dollingstown and Gilford.
Similar to a highly contested memorial stone located at Parliament Buildings at Stormont, the stones are designed in the shape of Northern Ireland and made from locally sourced granite.
They have the words 'Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Foundation of Northern Ireland' engraved on them.
Speaking at the unveiling of the first three stones, Alderman Tinsley said she was “delighted to officially unveil the centenary stones to commemorate 100 years of Northern Ireland”.
The public consultation is now open until Friday March 1 and can be completed online at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/consultations
The Stormont stone sparked a political row in 2021 when Sinn Fein blocked the proposal.
Unionist leaders said the veto caused “great hurt” but Sinn Fein said it “opposed a stone to celebrate partition”.
Last year the stone was passed by the Assembly Commission in the absence of a Sinn Fein representative on the body.
Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd stood down after being appointed infrastructure minister.
The party had not been able to nominate a replacement due to the collapse of the devolved institutions.