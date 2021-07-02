Northern Ireland Centenary rose pins go on sale for charity

Northern Ireland Centenary Rose

The specially designed hand-made pins have been inspired by the blooming Centenary rose, bred by Colin Dickson of Dickson’s Roses, and planted in Hillsborough Castle’s gardens.

The public can buy a rose pin from a number of voluntary and charitable organisations in Northern Ireland including National Museums Northern Ireland, Guide Dogs Northern Ireland and Young Lives vs Cancer.

The hand-made pin has been designed in partnership with UK company Timeline.

TimeLine was founded by Nick Humphery-Smith almost 30 years ago.

Mr Humprey-Smith has worked on designing and producing a large range of jewellery inspired by the Victoria and Albert, exclusively designed miniature Crowns under the Crowns & Regalia brand for Historic Royal Palaces and many other commissions.

Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis said: “I am pleased to announce the release of these very special Centenary rose pins to mark this significant year for the people of Northern Ireland and the whole of the United Kingdom.

“In support of Northern Ireland’s voluntary and charity sector, the pins can be purchased by the public in exchange for a donation to a good cause.

“I will be wearing my Centenary rose pin as a symbol of Northern Ireland’s beauty and a future full of opportunity and growth for all its people.”

Fundraising Engagement Manager for Young Lives vs Cancer Vicki Ewart said: “Young Lives vs Cancer is delighted to be one of the charities involved in selling the Centenary rose pin in this special year and the funds we raise from donations for the rose pin will help support our work going forward.”

Assistant Chief Executive of EastSide Partnership Chris Armstrong said: “Eastside Partnership is pleased to be part of this initiative and all proceeds will go towards our Scaffolding Project which delivers a number of interventions aimed at alleviating poverty and disadvantage across Inner East Belfast.”