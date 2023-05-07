Northern Ireland continues to celebrate King's Coronation with Big Coronation Lunches across the Province

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris mingled with picnickers at the Coronation Big Lunch in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle.

He met with local community groups, including Beechlawn School Makaton Choir and scouts representatives, as well as enjoying food and live music with members of the public.

In east Belfast another Coronation Big Lunch took place at Rainbow Alley off the Cregagh Road.

Baker Margaret Smith, Jim Dunwoody (92), the last surviving member of his battalion who fought in the Korean war, and his son Jimmy enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch at Rainbow Alley in East Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

One of those tucking in was 92-year-old Jim Dunwoody (92), the last surviving member of his battalion who fought in Korean war.

A special Coronation Big Lunch event also took place at City Hall, recognising the positive impact of volunteering on communities across the city.​​​​​​​

Enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens on Sunday afternoon. Pic by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye