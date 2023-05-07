News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland continues to celebrate King's Coronation with Big Coronation Lunches across the Province

​Northern Ireland continued to celebrate King's Coronation today with events across the Province.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 7th May 2023, 19:08 BST- 1 min read

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris mingled with picnickers at the Coronation Big Lunch in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle.

He met with local community groups, including Beechlawn School Makaton Choir and scouts representatives, as well as enjoying food and live music with members of the public.

In east Belfast another Coronation Big Lunch took place at Rainbow Alley off the Cregagh Road.

Baker Margaret Smith, Jim Dunwoody (92), the last surviving member of his battalion who fought in the Korean war, and his son Jimmy enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch at Rainbow Alley in East Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressBaker Margaret Smith, Jim Dunwoody (92), the last surviving member of his battalion who fought in the Korean war, and his son Jimmy enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch at Rainbow Alley in East Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
One of those tucking in was 92-year-old Jim Dunwoody (92), the last surviving member of his battalion who fought in Korean war.

A special Coronation Big Lunch event also took place at City Hall, recognising the positive impact of volunteering on communities across the city.​​​​​​​

Enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens on Sunday afternoon. Pic by Kelvin Boyes / Press EyeEnjoying the Coronation Big Lunch at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens on Sunday afternoon. Pic by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
(L-R) Mr Adekammi Abqyomi, Chief Executive Officer Volunteer Now, Mrs Denise Hayward, Jack Adair MBE, Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle, Mr Jashwiff Emmanuel BEM, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black, Sister Nuala Kelly DC, Richard Jay, and Ms Lisa Thompson, join the special Coronation Big Lunch event at City Hall. Photograph by Declan Roughan - Press Eye(L-R) Mr Adekammi Abqyomi, Chief Executive Officer Volunteer Now, Mrs Denise Hayward, Jack Adair MBE, Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle, Mr Jashwiff Emmanuel BEM, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black, Sister Nuala Kelly DC, Richard Jay, and Ms Lisa Thompson, join the special Coronation Big Lunch event at City Hall. Photograph by Declan Roughan - Press Eye
