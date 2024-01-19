A chance meeting at Armagh Fleadh has led to a cross-community project which is marking the location of five lost Orange Halls in the Lurgan area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The blue plaques are to be erected as a result of a partnership between two men from opposite sides of the community in the town.

Colin McCusker, an Orangeman and Lambeg drum enthusiast, and local historian Jimmy Conway have together produced plaques to mark the former locations of the halls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin said the seeds of the project were sown after he was invited to take part in the Armagh Fleadh, hosted in Lurgan, in May 2023.

Relaxing at play outside Bluestone Orange Hall.

"I was invited along to play Lambeg Drums as part of a cross community event," Colin said. "And there I met Jimmy Conway, a local historian from a nationalist background.

“And he started reminiscing about the fact that his family were very good friends with the Cush family, who were founding members of my lodge, Boconnell LOL 123.

"And he said he was a great shame that there was nothing in Boconnell Lane to mark the fact that the orange hall was once there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So that got me thinking that it might be an idea to put something up to mark the location. And then that reminded me about four other orange halls that I knew no longer existed in the area;- Annaloiste, Drumgor, Bluestone and Tamnificarbet."

A photo taken of the then 'new' Annaloiste Orange Hall near Lurgan.

The reason all five halls disappeared was because they were vested by the authorities in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

However, the only public works progressed on any of five sites was at Drumgor, on which the Housing Executive built Enniskeen housing estate.

The only physical trace left of the five halls are the ruins of Bluestone, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It never occurred to me until now that four out of the five didn't really need to be vested," Colin added, "It is rather sad because Orange lodges were based in communities in those days and many of them lost their footing after their hall was vested."

Proud members posing for the camera at Drumgor Orange Lodge.

Mr Conway warmly welcomed the outcome of their partnership.

“I was delighted to see the Lambeg drums take part in the Fleadh," he said. "It was great to see both cultures coming together to celebrate their own musical identities. As a result, I have been able to support Colin in his quest to mark this important part of our local history and as a local historian it has been a pleasure to be involved. We are both indebted to the Lord Mayor for her encouragement and support.”

The project has been supported by the Lord Mayor of Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley.