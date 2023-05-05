Northern Ireland farmer can’t wait for a bit of flower spotting during King’s Coronation ceremony

The man arranging the flowers in Westminster Abbey is Shane Connolly, who is originally from Belfast, and some of those displays will include flowers from Beechfield Flower Farm run by Alison Drennan.

Alison is a member of Flowers from the Farm – a group of growers from across the UK whose aim is to promote seasonal, local flowers. More than 80 members of the collective have produced the flowers which will adorn the abbey.

She said: “These flowers are a gift from Flowers From The Farm, to promote the British flowers industry.

Alison Drennan is happy at her work. ALEXANDRA BARFOOT PHOTOGRAPHY

"I was approached to see if I’d be willing to send some flowers over from Northern Ireland. I was honoured to do that, to be able to showcase what we have in this country

“I have sent along a selection of shrubs, foliage, perennials and flowers we grow here on the farm.

“The first time I’ll see it will be on the day, I do know the colour palette that is planned to be used and I do know where the arrangements will be situated, but I’m looking forward to a surprise just the same as everybody else, to see it all come together.

"I always look out for flowers and foliage at big events like this, I’ve been like that since I was no age. This time I’ll be watching out for my lilac, my tulips, my wallflowers, another plant I’ve sent is called physocarpus.”

Alison cannot wait to see her flowers on display in Westminster Abbey. ALEXANDRA BARFOOT PHOTOGRAPHY

As reported in yesterday’s News Letter Shane will be among six people installing the designs right up until early on Saturday morning.

Alison, who started her business in 2006, said: "Shane is originally from Northern Ireland though he’s spent most of his life in England. He did the royal wedding for Prince William and Kate, he also did the flowers for Charles and Camilla’s wedding.

"He really does promote the use of British, seasonal flowers and wants to encourage all manner of sustainability in the UK, growing and using as much of our own flowers and foliage as we can.

"He’s a great supporter of Flowers From The Farm. I would be a big fan of his.”