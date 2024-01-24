Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year marks his 265th anniversary of his birth as various groups roll out the tartan carpet to mark the birth date of Scottish poet and lyricist by enjoying food, drink, poetry and musical events.

Born in Ayrshire on January 25, 1759, Burns is admired around the world as the national poet of Scotland – and the man who transformed an old Scottish folk song in the well-known ‘Auld Lang Syne’.

He had close family links to Belfast and his work was first published outside of Scotland in the city in 1787.

Noah Deari from Rosetta Primary and Poppy Finlay from Knockbreda Primary met ‘Rabbie’ Burns in Belfast City Hall this week

As demand for his poetry increased, a Belfast printer named James Magee placed a notice in the News Letter on September 24, advertising (unauthorised) copies of Burns’ work for sale.

In the run up to this year’s celebrations, a scholar at the University of Glasgow’s Centre for Robert Burns Studies, Professor Gerard Carruthers, has unearthed an early version of one of the poet’s songs he believes could have cost him his livelihood had it been published because of its revolutionary ideas.

The cancelled working manuscript of the song ‘Ye Jacobites By Name’ was written by Burns in 1791 in the early years of the French Revolution, against which reformers in the British Isles were also agitating for political change.

The draft, entitled ‘Ye Black-nebs By Name’, features writing that Prof Carruthers believes shows “implicit sympathy” for the reformers.

He found the early manuscript among a collection of Burns materials held at Barnbougle Castle near Edinburgh.

Prof Carruthers believes Burns opted to keep the draft under wraps out of concern the ideas contained within it could put his career as an exciseman for the Crown at risk.

“If Burns had lived longer, I believe he would have been in favour of political reforms emerging at that time, particularly after the Napoleonic wars of the early 1800s,” he said.

“He wouldn’t have continued to use cunning to cover his allegiances, I don’t think. But at the time as a Crown employee and at this point in his life, he hadn’t got there just yet. But I believe he would have increasingly been on the side of democratic reform had he lived into the early 19th century.”

In Belfast all this week a special programme of events organised by the Ulster-Scots Agency, in partnership with Belfast City Council, has been taking place – with local schoolchildren learning more about the revered poet.

​​​​​​Tonight, the Ulster Folk Museum is hosting a special Burns Night supper to celebrate his life and work. The evening starts with a Burns poetry-themed guided tour, including a dram of whiskey.

A three-course supper – including cullen skink, cock-a-leekie stew, and haggis, neeps and tatties – will follow plus entertainment by a piper and highland dancers.

In Ballintoy, the Fullerton Arms is hosting a Burns celebration tonight offering a menu that pays homage to Scottish traditions, including cullen skink and wild Scottish scallops.

The Ulster American Folk Park is also having a Burns celebration on Saturday and Sunday, with theatrical performances of ‘Not So Serious Burns’ by Bready Ulster-Scots.