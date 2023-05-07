News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland soda bread on the menu for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's lunch to mark King's Coronation

​Soda bread from Northern Ireland was on the menu today as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was joined by US First Lady Jill Biden at Downing Street to mark the King’s Coronation.

By Alison Kershaw and Sophie Wingate, PA
Published 7th May 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 18:51 BST

Guests tucked into dishes including coronation quiches, coronation chicken, sausage rolls and smoked salmon.

The food has been sourced from across the UK, including Northern Irish soda bread, beef from Gloucestershire, Scottish Loch Duart salmon and ice cream from Wales.

The crockery has been donated by Emma Bridgewater, a pottery with strong royal connections.

(third left to right) Finnegan Biden, First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Anoushka Sunak Krishna Sunak and Akshata Murty during a Coronation Big Lunch in Downing Street, London, for volunteers, Ukrainian refugees in the UK, and youth groups. Photo credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire(third left to right) Finnegan Biden, First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Anoushka Sunak Krishna Sunak and Akshata Murty during a Coronation Big Lunch in Downing Street, London, for volunteers, Ukrainian refugees in the UK, and youth groups. Photo credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
The street was bedecked in union flag bunting with music played by the RAF Northolt brass quintet.

The weather stayed dry as Mrs Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrived at the event shortly before 2pm.

The Prime Minister and First Lady laughed and joked as they met, giving each other a kiss on both cheeks.

Mrs Biden, who wore a long white embroidered dress for the outside event, arrived wearing sunglasses and was met by Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty.

Also present at the event were Mr Sunak’s two daughters, Anoushka and Krishna, and the family dog, Nova – who sported a union flag bandana.

Two long tables covered in white linen, with vases of tulips and mugs saying King Charles III, were set up in front of the famous black Number 10 door.

Recipients of the Points of Light Award, given to ordinary people doing extraordinary things for their community, were among the invitees along with Ukrainians who have come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme since the Russian invasion.

