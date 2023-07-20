Northern Ireland will host World Sheepdog Trials for first time and is hoping for economic boost

It will take place in the Gill Hall Estate in Dromore from the September 13 to 16 and is expected to attract 50,000 spectators from across the world.

Organised by the International Sheep Dog Society, the four-day event will see 240 competitors from over 30 countries vying to be named as ‘top dog’.

A grandfather and grandson duo are among 21 people who have been selected to represent Team Ireland – a first for the competition.

Grandfather and grandson duo Sammy Long and Sam Fagan. Photo by Kelvin Boyes

Hailing from Ballybofey, in Co Donegal, Sammy Long and his grandson Sam Fagan, who is also the youngest competitor in the Senior Cup Competition, said they are “honoured and immensely proud” to be taking part.

Sammy said: “I have been taking part in sheepdog trials for a number of years but there’s something special about representing Team Ireland, on home soil, and having my grandson by my side just makes me feel so proud.”

A testament to the global appeal of the World Sheepdog Trials, spectators from all corners of the world are expected to attend, delivering a significant economic benefit to businesses across Northern Ireland, with many visitors within the sheepdog community already booking extended trips.

John McCullough, chairman of the World Trial Committee, said: "The arrival of the World Sheepdog Trials in Northern Ireland is a momentous occasion.

"We are honoured to showcase the exceptional talent and dedication of sheepdogs and their handlers on the global stage. With competitors hailing from diverse countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and Finland, this event truly exemplifies the universal appeal of sheepdog trials."