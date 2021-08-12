Old Museum Building: Back to Life public consultation is launched

The project focuses on the future regeneration and options for the re-use the Old Museum Building, 7 College Square North, Belfast as an engaging, and dynamic place to promote Northern Ireland’s built heritage and history to a wider audience.f

The Old Museum Building is a grade A listed building that is on the Heritage At Risk Register.

Despite being in use for almost 200 years, and part occupied, the Old Museum Building needs a comprehensive programme of regeneration works and a sustainable future use to ensure its continued survival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being in use for almost 200 years, and part occupied, the Old Museum Building needs a comprehensive programme of regeneration works and a sustainable future use to ensure its continued survival

It is proposed to restore and regenerate the Old Museum Building, the former ‘Belfast Museum’, bringing it back to life as a home for built heritage and history through a partnership between Belfast Natural History and Philosophical Society and Ulster Architectural Heritage.

The current outline proposals for the building include provision of a full-time centre for built heritage and history used by the Ulster Architectural Heritage, flexible spaces of approximately 40 and 80 seating capacity for events/exhibitions/ad-hoc rental and long term let to others, preferably like-minded environment/heritage partner organisation or, instead, for commercial use.

Belfast Natural History and Philosophical Society and Ulster Architectural Heritage have been kindly supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Northern Ireland to develop phase one which was to outline plans for the building’s future 2019.

And now public feedback is being sought on the building’s history and outline plans looking at how the premises will move into the future and hopefully survive another 200 plus years.

The Old Museum Building houses many beautiful architectural and historical features

The consultation takes the form of two surveys, one entitled ‘Sharing Stories’, focused on the history of the Old Museum Building and is seeking local memories and photos.

A second survey entitled ‘The Way Ahead’ is focused on the Old Museum Building’s future as a centre for built heritage and history.

Visitors are invited to take part in either, or both, to help Ulster Architectural Heritage and Belfast Natural History and Philosophical Society shape the future of this important building for future generations to enjoy. The consultation closes at midnight on August 20.

Alun Evans, President of the BNHPS, outlined how the society had moulded museums today and need to engage as many people as possible in the conversation on the future of this important grade A listed building.

The Old Museum Building is a grade A listed building that is on the Heritage At Risk Register

He continued: “The Belfast Natural History and Philosophical Society was “…not formed upon any narrow and merely utilitarian basis”.

“It played a central role in the intellectual and scientific development of Victorian Belfast, and beyond.

“It established Ireland’s first Museum, funded by public subscription, the Botanic Gardens, the Ulster Journal of Archaeology, and contributed to our museums of today.

“It continues these traditions through its Lecture Programmes, but its role is ripe for diversification.”

Highlighting the importance of the consultation and the need for community feedback, David Johnston, Chairman of UAH, explained: “Ulster Architectural Heritage has for nearly five years been based at the Old Museum Building, working in partnership with BNHPS to plan the building’s future. We look forward to moving forward with restoration and reuse in the near future subject to funding. This new consultation is an important step in the project, taking into consideration the views of the general public, to help shape plans for the Old Museum as a centre for built heritage and history.’

Survey 1: SHARING STORIES: https://www.ulsterarchitecturalheritage.org.uk/old-museum-building-sharing-stories/

Survey 2: THE WAY AHEAD: https://www.ulsterarchitecturalheritage.org.uk/old-museum-building-the-way-ahead/

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.