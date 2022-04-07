The life jacket has been put on public display for the first time anywhere in Ireland in the Grand Atrium of Titanic Belfast.

The item was recovered in 1912 from the field of debris by Robert Edwards, Quartermaster of the Cable Ship Mackay-Bennett which was the first of four ships chartered by the White Star Line to search for bodies in the aftermath of the sinking of the Titanic.

The life jacket is made of linen and cork and is said to be in “fair condition” with all original ribbon ties still in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of only six life jackets remaining from RMS Titanic has gone on display at Titanic Belfast to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the world's most famous ship. Pictured is Rodney McCullough, Former Official Historian for Harland & Wolff preparing the artefact before it went on display. Picture by Kelvin Boyes / PressEye

It can viewed for free up until Sunday, April 24.

The life jacket was made by Fosbery and Co Ltd, manufacturer of life saving devices for many of the White Star Line ships and is now over 110 years old.

Judith Owens MBE, Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast said: “Having this life jacket here in Titanic Belfast is really something special.

“There were 3,500 life jackets on board but only six remain, so this is a unique, and very emotive, opportunity for the public to see a piece of history in real life.

“It is especially poignant to have the authentic artefact on display as we commemorate the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic and honour all the lives that were sadly lost.”

Rodney McCullough, former official historian for Harland & Wolff, commented: “I joined Harland & Wolff in 1959 and many of my colleagues knew of people who worked in the Drawing offices in 1912.

“I remember them telling stories of the shock and confusion when the news hit about Titanic’s tragic fate.

“Seeing the life jacket in person makes everything suddenly very real and reminds us of what a tragedy this story really was.”

Titanic Belfast will mark the 110th anniversary with ‘A Night to Remember’ on Thursday, April 14.

Visitors will be guided on a living history tour taking you on a journey of reflection, hearing the story of Titanic through the eyes of those whose lives were shaped by her journey.

Guests are invited to then join a candle lighting ceremony at 11.40pm on the slipways, marking the exact time that Titanic struck the iceberg thus sealing its fate.

The tour will leave every 10 minutes from 8pm until 9.40pm.

Booking is essential and tickets cost £15.

For further information on the display of the life jacket or to book tickets for ‘A Night to Remember’ go to www.titanicbelfast.com