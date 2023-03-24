Orange Institution preparing to go on the march as a fitting finale to the Drew Nelson Legacy Project

The Dromore solicitor served as the Order’s Grand Secretary until his untimely death in 2016, and Orangemen across the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland have been involved in a great many fundraising initiatives since 2017 in order to pay tribute to his work and create a lasting legacy.

A series of sponsored walks and associated events will take place on or around the last Saturday in May as the fundraising part of the project nears its £1million target.

This initiative follows in the footsteps of three Orangemen who raised a significant amount for the fund in 2021 by walking the 41 miles from the birthplace of Orangeism – Sloan’s House in Loughgall – to the Institutions current headquarters at Schomberg House in Belfast.

Dr Jonathan Mattison, Keith Harbinson and Jonathan Stevenson completed a walk from Sloan’s House Loughgall to Schomberg House in Belfast in 2021

One of those who took part in that effort was Dr Jonathan Mattison, a close personal friend of Drew Nelson and a fellow Lodge member of Listullycurran LOL 616.

Jonathan said: “It’s great to see that the project has made such good progress to date and that the centre at Drew Nelson House has proved to be such a success. I am greatly encouraged by the uptake for this planned series of sponsored walks and wish all those taking part every success.”

Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning said: “Drew was a huge figure in Orange circles and indeed in wider Northern Ireland society. His tireless work saw the Institution make huge strides forward in terms of opening up our halls, community development and educational outreach. It was therefore important to use that we marked that contribution in a significant and fitting way.”

One of the late Grand Secretary’s specific interests was developing young Orange members – especially those studying in the local Universities. It was fitting that last year the Institution opened a new student centre – Drew Nelson House – on Belfast’s Lisburn Road which provides accommodation and a base for the Orange student societies and university lodges.