Thousands attended an Orange Order parade in Banbridge on Thursday evening to mark the King’s Coronation, with 12 districts and 15 bands taking part. Images by Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerThousands attended an Orange Order parade in Banbridge on Thursday evening to mark the King’s Coronation, with 12 districts and 15 bands taking part. Images by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Thousands attended an Orange Order parade in Banbridge on Thursday evening to mark the King’s Coronation, with 12 districts and 15 bands taking part. Images by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Orange Order banner parade in Banbridge to mark King's coronation - 15 fantastic images

Thousands of Orange Order members, bands, schoolchildren and spectators enjoyed a huge banner parade in Banbridge on Thursday evening to mark the King's coronation.

By Roderick McMurray
Published 5th May 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:54 BST

A total of 12 districts were represented, joined by 15 bands. The parade set off from Banbridge Rugby Club at 7.30pm before returning to the same venue for a fireworks display.

Huge crowds lined the main street, enjoying the music and the large procession of Orange Order banners.

Thousands attended an Orange Order parade in Banbridge on Thursday evening to mark the King’s Coronation, with 12 districts and 15 bands taking part. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Thousands attended an Orange Order parade in Banbridge on Thursday evening to mark the King’s Coronation, with 12 districts and 15 bands taking part. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Photo: Pacemaker

A flute band thrills the crowds at an Orange Order parade in Banbridge on Thursday evening to mark the King’s Coronation

A flute band thrills the crowds at an Orange Order parade in Banbridge on Thursday evening to mark the King’s Coronation Photo: Pacemaker

Local schoolchildren, their parents and teachers took part in the parade in Banbridge on Thursday evening

Local schoolchildren, their parents and teachers took part in the parade in Banbridge on Thursday evening Photo: Pacemaker

Pupils from Ballydown Primary School taking part in the Banbridge parade on Thursday evening

Pupils from Ballydown Primary School taking part in the Banbridge parade on Thursday evening Photo: Pacemaker

