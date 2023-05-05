Orange Order banner parade in Banbridge to mark King's coronation - 15 fantastic images
Thousands of Orange Order members, bands, schoolchildren and spectators enjoyed a huge banner parade in Banbridge on Thursday evening to mark the King's coronation.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 5th May 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:54 BST
A total of 12 districts were represented, joined by 15 bands. The parade set off from Banbridge Rugby Club at 7.30pm before returning to the same venue for a fireworks display.
Huge crowds lined the main street, enjoying the music and the large procession of Orange Order banners.
