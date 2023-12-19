​The supposed end of talks about getting Stormont back-up-and-running has come just one day after the Orange Order sent a missive to its lodges, emphasising that it backs the ongoing DUP boycott unless the government and EU “fully address the matters of trade within the UK and the imposition of EU laws”.

The message came from the The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland centrally, and was issued to all its lodge secretaries.

It took the form of an email, sent on Monday, summarising the contents of the most recent thrice-yearly leadership meeting (which was held on Wednesday, December 13, in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast).

The institution said its leadership had “restated its position that it remains opposed to a return to Stormont without significant changes to the NI Protocol/Windsor Framework which fully address the matters of trade within the UK and the imposition of EU laws in Northern Ireland”.

The email added: “Grand Lodge Officers continue to engage regularly with the leaders of Unionism, the Northern Ireland Office and the Irish Government on these and other relevant issues.

"In conjunction with the Unionist Parties, Grand Lodge has committed to examine how best our structures may be used to encourage voter registration and turnout ahead of a General Election.”

Following the latest round of talks at Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday, the Northern Ireland Secretary declared to the media that the negotiations aimed at resurrecting the moribund devolved government had “effectively concluded”.

Nonetheless, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted that, as far as he is concerned, there is still talking to be done.

Causeway TUV councillor Allister Kyle was among those in receipt of the email on Monday, and in response he issued a statement saying: “I welcome the timely reminder to political Unionism which it contains, that they should remain true to their pledges to the Unionist people.

"Ordinary Orangemen were pleased to read that…

“With the talks continuing in Hillsborough, this is a timely intervention and a reminder that Unionist elected representatives should be focused on the fundamental constitutional issues which need to be addressed, rather than allowing themselves to be distracted by funding which should be released by the Secretary of State regardless of what happens with Stormont”.

Back in March, the institution had published its “position paper” on the framework.

It read: “The Windsor Framework has delivered some limited, but welcome practical adjustments to the existing Protocol. These changes were brought about as a result of Unionism’s determined and united opposition to its implementation.