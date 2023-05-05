News you can trust since 1737
Orange Order parade to rival the Twelfth takes place in Banbridge to mark the King's Coronation

​A massive Orange Order parade to rival the Twelfth of July celebrations took place in Banbridge last night.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 5th May 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:27 BST

A total of 13 districts and 23 bands took part, and adding to the colour of the occasion there were 60 banners at the head of the parade along with children from four local schools.

It made from a great scene as the procession emerged from underneath Downshire Bridge and marched up The Cut.

Banbridge Orangeman Stuart Magill, who helped to organise the parade, said: “​It was pretty bang on what we expected. The police were estimating 10 to 12,000 spectators and about 3,000 participants, that’s sort of where we were. Considering the weather we were very happy with that. It was a cold enough night.“The feedback has been very positive, everyone was really soaking up the atmosphere and taking in the historical occasion.

Thousands attended an Orange Order parade in Banbridge on Thursday evening to mark the King's Coronation Pic Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerThousands attended an Orange Order parade in Banbridge on Thursday evening to mark the King's Coronation Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
"There were a few hundred children there leading the parade, all dressed up with smiles on their faces.

"That’s the experience we wanted them to have, that they’ll remember for years to come.

“We were expected it to be the biggest Orange parade outside the Twelfth of July this year and we think that it was.”

When Stuart spoke to the News Letter this morning, he was heading to London for the big day with fellow Orangemen from Banbridge.

Some 60 banners were carried at the front of the parade Pic Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerSome 60 banners were carried at the front of the parade Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
He said: “We’re hoping to get into The Mall, but there’s a lot of people already queuing up for it. We’ll see how it works tomorrow morning.”

Four schools joined the King's Coronation parade in Banbridge Pic Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerFour schools joined the King's Coronation parade in Banbridge Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
The parade passes under Downshire Bridge Pic Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerThe parade passes under Downshire Bridge Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
