The event was organised by the Markethill District of the Orange Order. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Members of the Orange Order along with local bandsmen take part in a Christmas-themed procession through the Co Armagh village.

The event was organised by the Markethill District of the Orange Order to mark the end of Northern Ireland’s centenary year.

Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band posted on Facebook: “This is about a simple celebration and reflection that so many of us did not get the proper opportunity to do so this past 12 months.”

Bandsmen from Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band taking part in a Christmas themed procession through Markethill. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

