In its determination issued yesterday (Wednesday) the Parades Commision said that the annual Drumcree Sunday parade was not permitted on the nationalist Garvaghy Road.

They said the parade could return to Carleton Street Orange Hall via the same route as the outward parade – which does not include the Garvaghy Road – or disperse from the church.

The commission noted that Portadown District LOL No 1 has notified of a significant increase in both participants and supporters in comparison to previous years to reflect the 25-year anniversary of the 1998 determination restricting the return route.

The annual Drumcree parade will once again be prevented from walking down the Garvaghy Road on their return to Carlton Street Orange Hall. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The commission said it has received representation outlining the deep frustration amongst the PUL community about the commission's failure to allow the district to 'return home' – with their bannerette remaining at Drumcree Parish Church since 1998.

Representatives from the community outlined their concern in respect of the commission's failure to initiate mediation, and to 'reward people that say no' by conducting a rubber stamp exercise in issuing the same decision each year.

The commission said that fresh representation was also received on behalf of Garvaghy Road Residents' Coalition outlining their concerns that increased number of participants, supporters and band will have an adverse impact on community life. In addition, they cited difficulties with the gathering of supporters in proximity to various locations along the parade route, and the need for those wishing to attend mass not to be impeded.

The commission said it identified that those issues raised by the residents group "preclude meaningful mediation at this time".

DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart, who met with the Parades Commission yesterday, said: “What is becoming increasingly clear is that the Parades Commission has no desire to ever see a resolution to this issue that will see any Orange parade proceed along Garvaghy Road.

“That can be the only conclusion when one considers that those who are willing to engage in dialogue, namely Portadown District, continue to be penalised whilst those who refuse to engage in mediation secure determinations from the commission in their favour.

“I raised the ongoing frustration amongst the wider community in Portadown at the lack of any intent by the commission and residents to find any form of accommodation or compromise. It is deeply damaging to community relations and trust building at a community level.

“Furthermore, I pressed the commission on their determination – and the weight it gives to the likelihood of public disorder if a parade was facilitated – in deciding to ban the Orange procession from returning home.

“Unfortunately no clarification was offered from the commission as to the basis for this assessment – whether it was informed by the PSNI, or whether indeed it came from those purporting to represent local residents.”