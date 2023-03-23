Belfast City Council Lord Mayor alongside representatives from Ulster Architectural Heritage (project organisers), the Colin Area Men's Shed, the North Belfast Men's Shed and the Public Health Agency and Groundwork NI (match funders).

The online and in person events are designed to encourage people to explore items of ‘lost’ built heritage in Belfast’s historic parks and gardens.

They’re the result of an Ulster Architectural Heritage partnership with the Colin Area and North Belfast Men’s Sheds, supported by Belfast City Council, the Public Health Agency and Groundwork NI.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Christina Black said: “I was delighted to hear about this project, entitled ‘The People’s Parks – Memories and New Visions’ because it’s celebrating our city’s built heritage – including ice houses, drinking fountains and even swimming pools, that once stood pride of place in some of our most historic parks and gardens.

“But even more importantly, it’s brought men together to explore this heritage, to learn new skills, to build confidence and to make new friendships. I’d like to congratulate everyone involved and encourage as many people as possible to get along to the parks to join in the free fun on offer!”

Throughout the weekend, there will be a selection of free activities on offer, including photography workshops, an online tour, artist’s visuals and conceptual tributes to two items of lost built heritage to view.

The free events are taking place: Saturday, March 25 (11am-2pm) at Waterworks Park, and Sunday, March 26 (1pm-4pm) at Alexandra Park.

