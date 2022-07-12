Plaudits and goodwill from unionists for GB News coverage

The channel’s coverage was hosted by the former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster, with former soap star Charlie Lawson swapping the Rover’s Return in Coronation Street with a stint as a roving reporter as he took to the streets to discuss the day’s festivities.

The historian Dr Gavin Hughes joined Dame Arlene on the podium to offer insight on the cultural and historic significance of the occasion.

The channels’ decision to step in and provide coverage had been welcomed by several figures within unionism, including the Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds and the TUV leader Jim Allister.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, DUP MP Sammy Wilson offered his view to the News Letter.

“It’s a first time for GB News and I think they are to be congratulated for recognising that this is an important cultural event for people who regard themselves as British,” he said.

“GB News, at least, tries to maintain some standard of Britishness while the BBC with all its wokeness appears to be embarrassed about its own country - which it has its name attached to and is funded by.”

He continued: “I think it is good that GB News has come in and filled the gap and I’m sure that for those who couldn’t get out to the Twelfth they will have appreciated that they had at least some way of seeing the parades.

“I hope that it leads to more people turning to GB News, and turning away from the anti-British BBC.”

Mr Wilson said the fact that the private sector, and GB News in particular, were able and willing to step in showed that there is a “very good case for not giving public funding to the BBC”.

He added: “Obviously GB News, wanting to extend its coverage in Northern Ireland, made a commercial decision and I hope they get a good response and it lifts their ratings up. GB News has to persuade an audience to come to it, whereas the BBC doesn’t.

“I think it’s an indication of the way the broadcasting model has to evolve now - Netflix, GB News, Prime, they have to persuade an audience.”