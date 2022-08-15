Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the bonfire at Meenan Square in the Bogside area was lit, DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “Once again the theft and show of contempt for poppy wreaths.

“This is disgraceful and utterly insulting to those who fought and died for all of our freedoms. As a society we need to move away from blatant and intentional acts of disrespect and hurt.”

Alongside the poppy wreaths, many loyalist, Union Flags and emblems of the Parachute Regiment appeared.

SDLP councillor John Boyle said the display on the bonfire did not represent the local community.

“The placing of these images and flags on the bonfire in Derry is disgraceful and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” he said.

“Those behind this bonfire do not speak for the people of the Bogside who want to live in peace with their neighbours.”

Alliance Foyle representative councillor Rachael Ferguson called for items including flags, poppy wreaths and other symbols to be removed from the bonfire in the Bogside.

“Despite their controversy, I understand some people want to celebrate and commemorate with bonfires,” said Ms Ferguson.

“But this bonfire has previously attracted disappointing, sectarian displays and it’s sad to see this year is no different.

“I utterly condemn the placing of these items on this bonfire.

“It also marks the latest in an incredibly horrendous few days of hatred and bigotry, including the selling of Parachute Regiment flags in this city.

“The people behind this bonfire do not speak for the vast majority of people in the Bogside and I call on them to remove these symbols.”