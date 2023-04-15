Presbyterian church seeks a 'just and peaceful society'

Trinity Presbyterian church, Ballymoney Picture: Billy Maxwell

​The moderator's stark observation comes in a week when United States President Joe Biden has visited Belfast and other events are being held to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast political agreement of 1998.

Dr Kirkpatrick reminds that the words "peaceful and just society" are echoed in the Irish Presbyterian church's 2016 'Vision for Society' statement which was fully supported that year by the Church's General Assembly in Belfast.

The church statement sought to continue placing "peace-building firmly at the heart of Christian discipleship and the Presbyterian Church in Ireland" and this Sunday (tomorrow) Dr Kirkpatrick is encouraging his ministerial colleagues to consider using the text of the 146-word 2016 statement at services across the church’s 500-plus congregations, in both Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

“Much has been written about and reported on that day in 1998 when a political agreement was reached that many saw as ending of the conflict that was known as the 'Troubles’.

"Undoubtedly, the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, and the further progress that has been made since, has left us in a better place today than we were in during those dark days,” said Dr Kirkpatrick.

"However, there is much that still needs to be achieved,” he added.

“Throughout scripture God encourages His people to pause and take time to remember and reflect on significant moments in the past.

"For this reason, I have encouraged our congregations to consider taking a short time during this Sunday’s services to reflect on the events of 25 years ago and to do so using the words of our 'Vision for Society' statement.

"It is a moment for prayerful remembrance and giving thanks for the progress that has been made since 1998, whilst acknowledging that this anniversary, and the media coverage surrounding it, has been difficult for many.”

Dr Kirkpatrick said that along with his wife Joan, he has had the privilege to meet with victims and survivors of the Ulster conflict, and listen to their testimonies.

"This was not an easy experience, but has helped me to reflect again on the ongoing pain and the hurt felt by many, and expressed by those we met with.

"It also reaffirmed to me the need to be sensitive to the needs, hopes and fears of those who have experienced the very worst, having lost loved ones, or still live with the consequences of injury,”

The moderator added: “Even as we mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement, we need to recognise that as a society we have not achieved the full peace and reconciliation we long for.

"Indeed, true peace and ultimate reconciliation will only ever be experienced in the new heaven and new earth that is yet to come.

