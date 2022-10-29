Presbyterian moderator the Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick reflects on Ukraine​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ visit

Rev John Kirkpatrick

Dr Kirkpatrick spoke on his return after spending a week in central Europe. seeing ongoing work of the Irish Presbyterian church's partner denomination the Reformed Church in Hungary in support of Ukrainian refugees after Russia’s brutal invasion in February.

Since the war began, Irish Presbyterian congregations responded to the humanitarian emergency by donating £1.3 million to the relief effort. Dr Kirkpatrick, accompanied by his wife Joan, witnessed how that generous support was being used. They visited Hungarian church agencies and Transcarpathia, in western Ukraine.

They also met the church leadership in Transcarpathia and those on the ground as they cared for thousands of Internally displaced people fleeing from the conflict.

Dr Kirkpatrick said: “We were privileged to come alongside our brothers and sisters in Christ, stand in solidarity with them, and in faith. To experience the resilience and seeing reality of faith in action, especially in Transcarpathia, in such difficult circumstances, was humbling.”

The £1.3million,raised from Irish organisations was distributed equally between Christian Aid and Tearfund, and the Hungarian church, for everyday care, welfare and education is provided by the church,

“In Berehove, western Ukraine where we stayed, 800 kilometres east of Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the church dealt with an exodus.

"In their own community with people being called up to fight, while others crossed to Hungary leaving just elderly, young mothers and children and fewer staff in schools and hospitals.

“While ministers and their families stayed to help, congregations lost a third of their members.

"In a second exodus, 500,000 people arrived from Ukraine to escape the conflict, with fewer people and resources to look after them,” said Dr Kirkpatrick.

The moderator added: “There are empty houses as you go through the villages and you are conscious of the distinct lack of men.

"Air raid sirens are a reminder of the war, with children in schools having to go down to their shelter. While the city was not under attack sirens sounded as missiles, drones, or shells fell on other towns.”

In the midst of this is the Reformed Church in Transcarpathia. “It is incredible to think that in January the Ccurch decided to declare 2022 as ‘A Year of Thanksgiving’.

“They continue to give thanks as an expression of their deep faith," said the moderator.

“During our time together, the Hungarian/Ukrainian churchmen continually reaffirmed how much they deeply appreciated the kindness and generosity of Irish Presbyterians.